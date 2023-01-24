The Trimble Lady Tomcats picked up a much-needed Tri-Valley Conference - Hocking victory on Monday night with a 47-39 victory over Southern. Shooting 14-16 from the free throw line as a team, Trimble was paced by Jaylee Orsborne who poured in 14 points in the win.
Right behind her on the scoresheet was Rilynn Fouts, who had 13 points while also hitting a couple of three-pointers.
The Lady Tomcats found themselves with a 10-9 lead after one quarter in a back-and-forth contest. It was a combined scoring effort from Trimble while Jaylynn Hupp and Kiersten Rose combined for nine for the Tornadoes. They each finished with 11 and 12 points respectively.
Trimble’s scoring effort started to pick up in the second with a 13-point quarter. Orsborne led the Lady Tomcats with six as the team went 6-7 from the free throw line in the quarter.
On the other side, Southern struggled to get consistent production. They could only muster up seven points and went into the locker room with a 22-17 deficit.
Trimble kept up the pace after the halftime break and went on to score another 16 points in the third led by Fouts who hit both of her deep shots in the third quarter.
They were once again able to stump Southern’s offensive efforts and held them to six points, giving the Lady Tomcats a comfortable 15-point lead going into the final frame.
Southern did their best to make a comeback attempt, having their highest scoring output in the fourth, but Trimble was able to hit 5-7 free throws late to put the game away for good.
