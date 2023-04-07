Late inning outbursts were seemingly a theme in Glouster on Wednesday. Just as the boys did just a few hundred yards away, the Trimble, Lady Tomcats used a late explosion of runs to help secure a high-scoring 9-6 win over Waterford to grab their first win of the season.
Kennedy Kittle stood out at the plate for a roaring offense. The catcher went 1-1 at the plate, drawing two walks and drilling a three-run home run late.
Addison Post and Madison McWilliams each had two hits on the night for Trimble. Post went 2-3 at the plate, bringing in two RBIs. As a team, the Lady Tomcats had nine runs on six hits, drawing six walks during the contest.
On the mound, Joelle Richards went the distance, giving up 10 hits and six runs while striking out three.
Despite coming out on top late, there were some early worries for Trimble. After getting the first two batters of the game out, three consecutive hits from Waterford would make it a 2-0 game in the first inning. Trimble would tie things back up in the bottom of the second with a double from McWilliams that would plate a pair.
After the Wildcats scored one in the third, Trimble responded in the bottom of the frame with another two runs to take their first lead of the game. A two-out double from Post would bring those runs home.
The Lady Tomcats would hold on to the one-run lead for a little bit before exploding for a five-run fifth inning, extending their lead to six-runs at the time.
Kittle got it all started with the three-run shot over the center field fence and then McWilliams ripped her second double of the game to score their final run of the night.
Waterford would score three in the sixth to irk the nerves of Trimble, but nothing more would come out of it as they locked down in the seventh, securing the conference victory.
