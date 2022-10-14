The Trimble Lady Tomcats (15-4, 8-0) secured their third straight TVC – Hocking championship on Thursday night with a sweep over Belpre (4-15, 2-8) in Glouster. They won the match with scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-9.
Leading the offensive attack on the night was Katelynn Coey. The junior recorded 19 kills and also grabbed a couple of digs to help secure the win and the TVC title.
Helping her out offensively was Faith Handley and Kate Sutton. Handley had an all-around effort, recording 11 digs, nine kills, four aces and a block. Sutton on the other hand pitched in seven kills, three digs and a couple of blocks.
Given that it was senior night over at Trimble High School, it made sense that some of the older girls played a big part in the win. Jacie Orsborne added to her all-time record with 39 assists but also added four digs, a block and a kill during the win. Brianne Fraunfelter, another senior, had four digs and pitched in a couple of aces.
Brandis Bickley and Kennedy Kittle also played a significant role defensively, recording seven and six digs respectively.
With the regular season over and the TVC title officially returning back to Trimble for a third consecutive year, the Lady Tomcats head into the postseason in good spirits.
They match up with Sciotoville in the sectional semi-final on Monday at Trimble High School. The match is set to begin at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.