Katelynn Coey Waterford

(#9) Katelynn Coey goes up for the kill during the sweep over Waterford in the District Semi-Finals.

 Messenger Photos by Eric Decker

The Trimble Lady Tomcats (21-4) advanced to the District Finals with one of the more contested three-set sweeps you’ll see. Having to come from behind in multiple different sets, Trimble pulled out a victory with scores of 25-21, 28-26 and 25-23 over Waterford on Wednesday night.


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.