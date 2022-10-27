The Trimble Lady Tomcats (21-4) advanced to the District Finals with one of the more contested three-set sweeps you’ll see. Having to come from behind in multiple different sets, Trimble pulled out a victory with scores of 25-21, 28-26 and 25-23 over Waterford on Wednesday night.
“Just making sure that when [Avery] Wagner got the ball in her hands we could execute a good defense and make sure that we were shifted,” Said Shelly Lackey, the head coach of Trimble when asked about what they were looking for when facing a team for the third time this season. “That way, if we didn’t get any touches on the ball we were where we were supposed to be.”
The Lady Tomcats jumped out to an early lead but had to fight off the Wildcats’ attack in the first set. Waterford was able to tie the game up at 18 a piece in set one but that’s when Trimble decided to take over.
Led by their big hitters all night, Faith Handley stood out as a significant contributor towards winning the first set. Whenever Trimble desperately needed a kill to create space on the scoreboard, the junior usually came through.
On the night, Handley recorded 18 kills while also being incredibly valuable on the defensive side of the ball, grabbing 10 digs in the win.
The second set could’ve been disastrous for the Tomcats. Starting off by putting themselves in a 7-5 rut to start the match, Trimble clawed back to take the lead before disaster almost struck.
While up 15-13, Katelynn Coey dove to dig a ball in the middle of the floor and fell awkwardly, seemingly hurting her knee. She limped off but was able to get back into the game a few minutes later, avoiding a huge scare for Trimble.
“At first when she went down I screamed ‘Get up!’ but then when I looked at her in the face, I thought ‘Oh my gosh she might actually be hurt,’ well I wasn’t even thinking, I just walked on the floor so I had to sub her, even if she got up and said ‘I’m okay.’ I would’ve had to sub her out,” Lackey said about when her star hitter got hurt. “You know what? That little Macy Vore is a sophomore and came in for a lot of big games for us and she’s done a phenomenal job getting some kills and working hard. It was a good chance for Macy and it was great to see Katelynn get back in the game.”
Coey was able to come back but Trimble was still in deep trouble. They found themselves down 24-21 in the second set before Lackey called a time out. It must’ve recharged and refocused Trimble, because they went on to record four straight points and eventually fought to grab the second set.
Despite the injury scare, Coey got back up to do her usual work on the floor. The junior finished with 20 kills, eight digs, two blocks, an ace and an assist in the sweep.
Set three was seemingly no different from the others. It was an incredibly back-and-forth contest that saw the two schools go down to the absolute wire. Almost going point-for-point the whole set, Trimble found themselves down 23-22.
They were able to fight back another time and picked up a 25-23 victory, securing their spot in the District Finals.
“We kept taking plays off,” Lackey said after the win about why the game ended up being so close in each-and-every set. “You can’t take plays off and by golly every time we took a play off, they caught us.”
Other big contributors on the night were Jacie Orsborne, the senior setter who keeps rising up the Ohio record books for all-time assists. Orsborne posted 42 assists, four aces, three kills and a block in the win.
Brandis Bickley was also a key part of the win defensively, recording 12 digs and three aces.
The Tomcats advance to take on Portsmouth Notre Dame in the District Final on Saturday at Southeastern.
