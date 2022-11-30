Athens’ late comeback effort fell short on Tuesday night when Marietta walked away with a 46-33 road win over the Bulldogs.
Late comeback effort falls short for Athens against the Tigers
- By Eric Decker Messenger Sports Editor
Updated
Athens’ late comeback effort fell short on Tuesday night when Marietta walked away with a 46-33 road win over the Bulldogs.
It was rough from the jump for Athens (2-0), falling down 8-2 within minutes of the game starting. The Bulldogs were clearly intending to work through Nathan Shadik and Landon Wheatley with both seniors dominating possession and grabbing four points a piece to make it a 12-8 game at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs offense stalled to begin the second quarter, allowing Marietta (2-0) to increase their lead slowly. Athens wasn’t able to grab their first points of the quarter until over halfway through, when Shadik grabbed a bucket and a couple of free throws in a short span of time.
There were just over two minutes left in the half when Kieran Murphy scored to become just the third Bulldog on the scoresheet.
While the variety of scoring wasn’t quite there, Athens was doing well defensively, holding the Tigers to just 21 points in the first half.
With seconds left in the first half, Shadik found himself on a fast break opportunity where a euro step gave him an open lane and hit a buzzer beater to make it only a four-point game at half and give the Bulldogs some momentum.
The momentum didn’t last long though. A strong offensive quarter from the Tigers gave them a 35-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
On the back of seven straight points from Wheatley during the final frame, Athens was able to cut the lead down to four once again. A few quick buckets later and Marietta had the lead back to double-digits and watched the clock run out.
Looking for their first win on the young season, Athens next sees Gallia come into The Plains for a Friday night matchup with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
