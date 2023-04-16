Athens’ four-game win streak was snapped on Friday in a closely contested, 5-3 loss to Wellston on the road. Landon Wheatley led the Bulldogs at the plate with three hits, two of them being triples, and an RBI on the day.
The senior also took the mound for Athens. Wheatley pitched six innings, walking four in the outing while allowing seven hits, letting in five runs and striking out five.
Landon Baker, Luke Brandes, Easton Nuzum and Dawson Kennedy all collected hits in the loss.
The Bulldogs found themselves fighting out of a hole early after Wellston put two on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning. Though, It wouldn’t take long for Athens to cut back into the lead.
Nuzum would get on base in the second with a double, later scoring on an RBi double from Kennedy. After quickly sending the Rockets down in the bottom of the frame, the Bulldogs would tie the game up in the top of the third. Following hits from Baker and Wheatley, Brandes lined an RBI single to center. With a runner on third base and only one out, Athens failed to get the leading run across.
The score would remain tied until the fifth when the Rockets would plate three runs with two outs, drawing a pair of walks while grabbing a couple of hits in the inning, making it a 5-2 game late in the contest.
Athens would go down 1-2-3 in the top of the sixth before getting one across in the final frame. After Baker drew a walk, Wheatley smacked his second triple of the game, making it a two-run contest at the time. The Bulldogs would load the bases up but a pop out from Sam Trainer would end the game.
