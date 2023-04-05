After collecting an early lead, Federal Hocking ended up falling 5-3 to Eastern on Monday as the Eagles scored three over the final two innings to secure the victory.
The Lancers only recorded four hits on the night with Iden Miller, Cody Mettler, Brady Bond and Brody Rutter each collecting one themselves.
On the mound, Miller performed well despite the late runs coming in. The senior threw all seven innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits, striking out seven while only allowing two walks.
The combination of Brady Rockhold and Trey Hill at the top of the lineup led the way for Eastern. Rockhold was 2-4 at the plate with an RBI while Hill went 3-4 with a trio of singles, also bringing in a run. Rowhan Gilmore and Ayden Wilhem also recorded an RBI for Eastern.
For the Lancers, Bond and Rutter were the only ones to record an RBI.
The Lancers grabbed an opening lead in the bottom of the second, bringing in two runs. Eastern would respond with two of their own in the following half-frame to tie it up but Federal Hocking would squeak one more by in the bottom of the third, giving them a 3-2 lead at the time.
The teams would go through a scoreless fourth inning before Eastern made their move. The Eagles would score one in the fifth to tie the game back up and then would bring home two in the sixth to take a final lead, holding off for the win in the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.