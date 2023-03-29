NELSONVILLE - Even though it was only the first game of the season, there was no time to ease into the year at Nelsonville-York high school on Monday. Falling down 5-1 midway through the contest, The Lady Buckeyes stormed back in the final few innings to grab a 6-5 comeback victory against rival Trimble on the softball field.
“It’s a great win against a rival team. You really don’t know what to expect in these types of games because anything can happen, and that’s genuinely how it goes,” Wayne Dicken, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the win. “Trimble played an excellent game, they hit the ball very well. We were able to use some of our experience to not get frustrated and not give up ourselves. It was nice to come out of here with the win today.”
Brooklyn Richards led the way for Nelsonville-York at the plate, going 2-3 for the day with an extra-base hit and three RBI. Emmie Fowler also doubled and scored two runs.
On the mound, Abby Riffle settled back in for a complete game after struggling to start. The senior went all seven innings, striking out six while walking zero. She allowed 14 hits but only surrendered four earned runs in the process.
“Abby Riffle pitched a phenomenal game for us. It’s the first year of her kind of having all the weight on her shoulders. We had Ryleigh Giffin last year who graduated and pitched most of our games for us. Abby has been excited to have this role, she’s excited to be the leader for us in the circle and she came through for us.”
The Lady Buckeyes went into the fourth inning down 5-0 before starting their comeback effort. Richards got one across for them in the bottom of the fourth inning when she ripped an RBI double to the wall.
Nelsonville-York would go on to score five in the bottom of the fifth to take a lead they would never relinquish.
It wasn’t without a scare though. The Lady Tomcats were able to get multiple runners on base without recording an out in the seventh inning. Their luck fell flat though as Riffle was able to get out of the jam, securing the rivalry win for Nelsonville-York in the season opener.
