A late comeback effort wasn’t enough for Trimble as they fell 8-7 to Eastern at home on Wednesday. They scored three in the seventh to almost complete the comeback but six errors on the day doomed them throughout.
The troubles didn’t start early for the Tomcats, they were able to score three in the opening frame to take an initial lead.
Owen Sikorski would smack a triple and then later be brought in on a single by Chayse Henry. After Henry scored, an RBI double from Bennie Warren would bring home Cole Wright with the third run of the inning.
Warren was one of two Tomcats with multiple hits, going 2-4 at the plate with three RBI. Paul Sharp would go 2-3 with a run scored.
Brandon Burdette, Trent Pettit and Caleb Cahoe also had hits on the day.
Trimble would keep the Eagles scoreless over the first few innings before they eventually broke through with one in the fourth. Eastern would then plate four more in the following inning, taking advantage of some errors while grabbing a 5-3 lead.
The Tomcats would get one back in the bottom of the fifth after Sikorski walked and then stole a couple of bases, coming around to score on a groundout from Wright.
The Eagles would respond with two more in the top of the sixth and then one more in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to four.
Three walks and a single to start the bottom of the seventh would give Trimble some late life. Warren would then drive a double to center field to score a pair, making it a one-run game with a runner on third. Cahoe would strike out though, stranding Wright at third and ending the game.
