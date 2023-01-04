GLOUSTER — Keagan Swope’s 29 points wasn’t enough on Tuesday night as Nelsonville-York’s comeback efforts fell short late as they took a 58-49 loss to cross-town rivals Trimble. Trading baskets in the third to pass around the lead, late free throws and transition play helped guide Trimble to the win.
“The light bulb kind of turned on just a little bit,” Howie Caldwell, the head coach of Trimble said after the win regarding his team’s 25 point fourth quarter. “They did some very positive things at the end. They shot foul shots exceptionally well, ran the offense pretty well, the rebounded pretty well… anytime you hold a club to 49, that’s pretty good.”
It didn’t start out all that good for either side. Nearly halfway through the first quarter, a few buckets from Trimble was all that was scored and we were looking at a 6-0 game at the time.
The Buckeyes responded before it became too ugly. A couple of layups and a free throw had Caldwell calling a timeout to regroup his team. Nelsonville-York was applying an early press that seemed to fluster the Tomcat attack.
A pair of three’s from Michael Clark and Andrew Connor helped send this one to a 9-8 score after one quarter. Clark ended up finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a couple of steals.
The Tomcats jumped out to a near double-digit lead early in the second but Nelsonville-York was quickly able to reduce the lead. Steals and fastbreak layups allowed the Buckeyes to close the gap but a layup from Leighton Loge and a subsequent steal and score from the senior gave Nelsonville-York their first lead of the game. Those were the only points of the game from Loge, but he also added five rebounds, two steals and a block.
“A big thing about that was getting up to the line, being able to deflect some balls and get some things going that way,” Cory Chapman, assistant head coach of the Buckeyes said after the loss when speaking about their second quarter success. “Coach Caldwell does a great job in terms of their offense just being very disciplined.”
Going out of the break, Nelsonville-York had a one-point lead. Swope got it all started with another three-point shot. The junior also added four rebounds, a steal and an assist on the night.
Trimble answered with buckets from Brandon Burdette and Cole Wright to cut the lead back down to one. Burdette ended up leading all Trimble players with 17 points on eight shots and a 5-6 mark from the free throw line.
“I thought Brandon did some very positive things down the stretch,” Caldwell said.
From there on, the two rivals started trading baskets for the rest of the quarter. A late unnecessary foul from Burdette at the end of the quarter gave the Buckeyes three free throws to give them a 37-33 lead going into the final frame.
Trimble came out in the final quarter and started firing on all cylinders. Baskets from Burdette and Levi Weber helped lead the Tomcats on a 7-0 run to start the quarter to regain the lead. Weber eventually finished with 14 points on 5-5 shooting and a 4-6 mark from the charity stripe.
The Buckeyes responded with a layup from Connor but buckets from Clark and Cole Wright sent the game into a timeout and the Glouster crowd into a frenzy.
Nelsonville-York was able to cut it down to a one possession game once again but that’s as close as they got. Trimble broke free just enough that the Buckeyes were forced into nearly two minutes of fouling at the end. Trimble hit their free throws and were able to walk away with the nine-point win.
“The thing we’ve got going on this year is that we’re juniors,” Caldwell said about learning to grow as a team as the season goes on. “They’re learning how to play varsity basketball… everything we learn this year will be a positive for next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.