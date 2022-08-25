With the clock winding down and the scoreboard locked at one a piece, the Athens Bulldogs were staring down the first non-victory of the season. It’s a time where you must talk yourself into why a draw is actually a reasonable result. That is, until it’s not tied anymore.
With just over seven minutes left in the match, sophomore Sully Pelot ripped a high-and-tight shot over the goalkeepers shoulder into the top corner to make it a 2-1 game. It was an impressive shot from a near angle position.
If not for the converted opportunity late in the match, the Bulldogs could’ve walked away with a draw simmering over the chances they had to break it open.
Athens applied consistent offensive pressure throughout the contest, creating multiple scoring opportunities that either just went wide or were blocked.
Marietta took the lead on a wacky first goal early into the night. Nineteen minutes into the first half, Sebas Arauz blocked a relatively normal shot, allowing the ball to bounce down to his defenders. Both center backs froze for a moment assuming the other was going to take the ball. This small mistake allowed just enough time for Mac Threatt to grab the rebound and put it in the back of the net.
Despite the one fault, Arauz had a phenomenal game between the pipes. The junior recorded nine saves, shutting down multiple opportunities for Marietta to blow the lead open before the Bulldogs were able to claw their way back.
The response from Athens came just minutes into the second half. Brady Jaunarajs was finally able to break through after multiple chances, putting it by the keeper to tie the game up at one.
Pelot’s goal later in the match became the eventual game winner, securing another victory as the Bulldogs now stand at 2-0 on the season.
It was an exciting contest for a relatively low scoring match. If you wanted to see goals though, you had to be there a little earlier.
Before varsity took the pitch, junior varsity had an absolute barnburner that saw the ball hit the back of the net a total of 10 times. It was a 2-2 game 10 minutes into the match.
The onslaught continued for the Bulldogs as their JV team racked up seven goals in a victory of their own.
