Off the back of a late comeback effort, Trimble secured a 6-5 victory over Miller on the road on Thursday. Chayse Henry’s four-hit performance led all batters on the day.
Henry picked up two RBIs while Brandon Burdette and Bennie Warren had one each. Chase Patton and Caleb Cahoe each picked up a pair of hits as well for the Tomcats.
On the mound, Cole Wright picked up the win in a complete game performance, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs, striking out five and walking one.
The Tomcats fell down two runs in the bottom of the first and were held scoreless over the first few innings of the game. Trimble first cracked the scoresheet in the fourth when an error allowed Wright to get on base and later be brought in on an RBI double from Patton. The Tomcats would soon tie the game up at two in the following frame with an RBI double from Henry.
Miller would then immediately put three more on the board in the following half inning to but Trimble back into comeback mode.
Trimble would put up four runs in the top of the six to take a lead. RBI singles from Burdette and Henry mixed in with a steal of home from Paul Sharp would knot things up. Warren would then single to center field, scoring Owen Sikorski for the game-winning run.
Wright would send the Falcons down in order in the sixth and then allow a pair of runners on base in the seventh before ultimately shutting the door.
