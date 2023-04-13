Using a seven-run third inning, Nelsonville-York softball grabbed a lead over River Valley but couldn’t hold on, eventually falling 10-9 to the Lady Raiders on Wednesday.
Abby Riffle led the way for the Lady Buckeyes at the plate, going 3-4 at the plate with three RBI and a run scored. Emmie Fowler was the only other batter with multiple hits for Nelsonville-York, collecting two while grabbing an RBI and scoring a run.
Brooklyn Gerity, Brooklyn Richards and Hayleigh Gautier recorded hits as well, all scoring at least one run.
Gautier got the start on the mound, throwing four innings while allowing nine hits and nine runs, three of them being earned, striking out three. Riffle would then pitch the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits.
After falling down 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning, The Lady Buckeyes responded with two of their own in the next half inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Gautier.
The Lady Raiders would respond as well though, putting up three in the bottom of the second to take a commanding lead before the Lady Buckeyes made their big move.
Led by RBI hits from Riffle and Fowler, Nelsonville-York took a lead before ever recording an out in the third. They would eventually go on to take a 9-5 lead after Riffle’s second RBI hit of the inning.
River Valley would slowly chop away at the lead, eventually tying the game up in the bottom of the fourth.
Both teams would go scoreless until the sixth when Riley Bradley led off the bottom of the frame with a solo shot to center field for the Lady Raiders. Nelsonville-York would then be sent aside in order in the final inning.
