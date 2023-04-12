Using a seven run sixth inning in a comeback effort, Trimble looked as if they were in the midst of a miraculous moment before Belpre scored five themselves in the same inning, later securing a 10-7 win over the Lady Tomcats.
Trimble went into the sixth inning down 5-0 before storming out to take the lead for a few minutes.
As a whole, Trimble recorded nine hits but also recorded eight errors in the loss.
Brandis Bickley led the way at the plate for the Lady Tomcats with a 3-4 day, scoring a run in the process. Kennedy Kittle and Madison McWilliams each picked up a hit and grabbed two RBIs. Olivia Kasler, Mikayla Dane and Charlotte Shafer also recorded an RBI in the loss.
On the mound, Joelle Richards did her best despite dealing with errors behind her. She would ultimately pitch all six innings, allowing seven hits and only two earned runs, striking out six during the afternoon.
Belpre would score five runs over the first two innings to take a commanding lead but was shut out for the next few innings after Richards settled down.
Despite that, Trimble couldn’t seem to get any comeback effort going for most of the night, being shut out until that fateful sixth inning.
After the first three batters of the inning reached base, Kittle ripped a two-RBI single to left field to get Trimble on the board. Following a strikeout, McWilliams stepped up and lined a single to left field, bringing in another pair of runs and cutting the lead down to one run.
They would tie the game up when Dane grounded out into a fielder’s choice, bringing home McWilliams. Shafter would take the lead as the next batter when she singled through the middle of the infield, bringing home Macy Vore as the Lady Tomcats took their first lead of the night.
Kasler would then draw a bases loaded walk later in the frame to give Trimble the 7-5 lead.
The good vibes would only last for so long as three errors and a walk in the next inning would allow Belpre to tie the game up at seven apiece. One more error and a final single would push the lead to 10-7. Trimble would then go down in order in the seventh to finish off the game.
