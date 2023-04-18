The weather wasn’t favorable on Monday, but that didn’t stop two Tri-Valley Conference - Hocking foes from trading blows on the diamond. Scoring six runs late in the game and holding off a late comeback effort, Federal Hocking stole a 6-5 win over Trimble on the road.
For the Lancers, they were guided by Iden Miller’s 4-4 day at the plate. The senior also drove in an RBI and scored a run. He also got the start on the mound, securing the win after a complete game performance, allowing six hit and two earned runs, striking out 12 while only allowing one walk.
Dillon Haynes also stood out for the Lancers, going 3-4 at the plate with two runs scored. Cody Mettler, Brady Bond, Trenton Wilkes and Brody Rutter all added hits as well in the win.
For Trimble, Chayse Henry got the nod to start and pitched all seven innings, allowing 11 hits and five earned runs, striking out four while walking a pair.
The Tomcats collected six hits on the day, two of them coming from Owen Sikorski. The catcher went 2-4 with a pair of RBI and runs scored. Brandon Burdette, Henry and Cole Wright all picked up hits as well for Trimble.
After a couple of scoreless innings to get things started, Trimble first took a lead with a three-run third inning. Chase Patton and Paul Sharp would get on base to start the frame and then Sikorski would rip a two-run double to right field to score the two. He would later come around to score on an error from Rutter.
Federal Hocking was shut out until the top of the fifth inning, where they shot out in front to take their first lead of the afternoon.
Haynes and Miller started off the inning with a pair of hits. After making their way around the bases, Haynes would score on a passed ball for the Lancers first run. An RBI single from Mettler would bring in the next run and then a fielder’s choice ground out off the bat of Bond would bring in the tying run.
Another fielder’s choice, this time off the bat of Wilkes, would give Federal Hocking the 4-3 advantage midway through the fifth. The Lancers would go on to add two more in the following inning when Miller singled up the middle, bringing home a pair of runners.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh down three, the Tomcats weren’t done fighting yet.
After a strikeout to start the frame, consecutive hits from Burdette and Sikorski would get a couple of runners on base. Henry would then line a two-run double to center field, making it a one-run game.
The momentum would be cut short though as the next two batters recorded outs, ending the game and allowing Federal Hocking to escape with the victory.
