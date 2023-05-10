Running into trouble late, Alexander baseball ultimately fell 11-3 to Logan Elm on Tuesday. The score was tied at two apiece heading into the sixth inning before the Braves exploded for nine runs over the final two frames.
As a team, the Spartans collected seven hits in the loss. Jordan Schulz led the way with a 2-4 day at the plate, grabbing an RBI. Trent Schaad, Sam Ohms, Stanley Viny, Jared Truax and Camron Oberholzer all had one hit. Oberholzer and Josh Hayes each had an RBI as well.
After a few scoreless half frames, Alexander got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second when Oberholzer drilled an RBI double to right field, scoring Viny. The lead wouldn’t last for long though as an RBI single from the Braves in the top of the third would tie things up.
Following a single from Ohms in the bottom of the frame, Schulz would drive the left fielder home with an RBI single to center. Just like earlier though, Logan Elm would respond with one in the following inning to tie the game back up at two apiece.
The score would remain stagnant until the top of the sixth. Following a pair of walks from Alex Jeffrey and a fielder’s choice that would help load up the bases, consecutive two-out RBI hits from Logan Elm would give them a 6-2 cushion.
Alexander would plate one more home in the bottom of the inning but another breakout inning, this time five runs, from Logan Elm in the top of the seventh put the nail in the coffin for the Spartans’ chances on the day.
