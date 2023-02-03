Airah Lavy has had a knack for breaking records recently. A couple weeks after surpassing 1,000 points in her career, the junior etched her name into another record in the 70-59 win over Meigs on Thursday night. The junior poured in eight three-pointers, a school record for girls basketball, en route to a 35-point explosion in the win.
Even though the Lady Buckeyes started and stayed hot from the field for the night, they initially had to deal with Meigs being just as efficient from the field.
By the end of the first quarter Nelsonville-York was down 21-20. Rylee Lisle had 12 of her team-leading 24 points for the Marauders in the first quarter. As a team, they hit four three-pointers during that span.
Lavy paced the Lady Buckeyes with eight in the first quarter. She hit a pair of free throws to start the night, but then the next eight buckets from the junior came from deep. It was a stretch that lasted until the third quarter.
Outscoring Meigs 17-13 in the second, the Lady Buckeyes were able to take a 37-34 lead heading into the halftime break. Lavy hit four three’s in the quarter while Cayleigh Dupler nailed a deep shot as well. The senior ultimately finished with seven points on the night.
The Lady Buckeyes were able to pick up their defensive intensity coming out of the break, holding Meigs to only seven points in the third quarter. Nelsonville-York wasn’t quite as explosive as the first half to open the second, but they were able to to enough to extend their lead and hold a nine-point advantage heading into the final frame.
Lavy led the Lady Buckeyes in scoring once again in the final quarter but got some much needed help from Brooklyn Richards, who had six fourth quarter points. The senior finished with 12 points on the night.
The team shot 8-15 from the free throw line in the final quarter to help keep their lead towards the end. Meigs ended up scoring 18 points in the final quarter, but enough damage was already done as the Lady Buckeyes could cruise to the 11-point win at the end.
