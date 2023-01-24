You never know what you might see on a basketball court on any given night. During the last seconds of, what seemed to be, a normal conference matchup between Nelsonville-York and Wellston on Monday night, the fans in attendance were instead treated to the celebration of a noteworthy accomplishment.
With under 20 seconds left of the eventual 46-35 victory for the Lady Buckeyes, Airah Lavy poured in her 1,000th career point. Aside from the accomplishment, the junior led all scorers on the night with 16 points as Nelsonville-York more importantly moved to 14-4 on the season with an 8-1 record in the Tri-Valley Conference - Ohio division.
Going up against a Wellston (6-9, 1-7) team that had been struggling throughout the season within their division, the Lady Buckeyes were in for a bit of a shock to start the night.
Lavy had four of the eight total points by Nelsonville-York in the first quarter and found themselves down 9-8 after the first frame. Maddie Potts and Sammie Cottrill each had four in the opening quarter for the Golden Rockets. They each finished the night with 12 and 10 points respectively.
It didn’t get much easier for the rest of the half as the Lady Buckeyes could only muster four total points in the quarter. Two coming from free throws from Cayleigh Dupler and a bucket from Alayna Okulich.
On the flip side, Wellston was able to extend their lead in the second, even if it was only slightly. They scored another nine points and found themselves with a 18-12 lead at home against one of the top teams in the division.
But, as it often does in sports, it quickly became a tale of two halves.
Led by a dominant third quarter performance from Brooklyn Richards, the Lady Buckeyes took advantage of the halftime rest and came out of the locker room firing. The senior had nine of her 12 total points in the third frame. She guided Nelsonville-York to a 16-point quarter as they found themselves only down a point heading into the fourth quarter.
Lavy dominated the fourth quarter en route to nine points to help secure the victory. Overall, the team shot 6-8 from the free throw line in the final frame. They were also able to stymie Wellston in the fourth, holding them to only six points.
