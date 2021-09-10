Leeds United will host Liverpool (The Reds) at Elland Road Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 12 for their ongoing Premier League 2021-2022 season.
Liverpool’s main man on defense, Virgil VanDijk, is back on the field after sustaining an injury to his knee. Marcelo Bielsa, the head coach for Leeds, has already had his techniques deciphered by the other Premier League teams. Liverpool’s last season was quite dreadful and caused by many injuries on the field.
Since the beginning of the season, the Reds have won two matches, lost none and only tied a single match. This puts them fifth on the Premier League Table, while Leeds is No. 15 on the table with one loss, two draws and no wins.
Bielsa impressed fans when he introduced his highly energetic Leeds side to the Premier League last season. Leeds established a strong status in the league as they finished ninth in their first PL season after a span of 16 years. Leeds has failed to win a single game in the season so far. Experts are predicting that Leeds will be one of the three teams to get relegated this season.
With the return of Van Dijk, Liverpool’s overall confidence has been boosted. Fabinho is already relishing the challenge of facing Leeds United this weekend as Liverpool prepares to take on Bielsa’s men on Sunday. The defensive midfielder expects a tough encounter in Yorkshire, although he believes that the famed Elland Road atmosphere could help the Reds. Fabinho does, however, expect the Leeds faithful to demand ‘something more’ from Bielsa’s side.
Meanwhile, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, reportedly turned down the chance to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus earlier this summer for two reasons.
Following the Red’s Georginio Wijnaldum’s free transfer exit and subsequent switch to PSG, the Reds were fully expected to sign a replacement for the Dutchman – with Neuhaus strongly expected to make a move to Merseyside and join up with his fellow countryman, Klopp.
Daniel James was added in a deal believed to be in the region of £25 million, while Helder Costa departed for LaLiga, joining up with Valencia on loan with an option-to-buy included. While this ordinarily would have very little to do with midfielder Adam Forshaw, the transfer policy which oversaw James’ incoming and Costa’s subsequent outgoing relates to him quite intimately.
Leeds United manager Bielsa has never been one to pack his squads full of players who are only occasionally given minutes. The Argentine is renowned for utilizing a core of trusted individuals he can mold into a team unit, many capable of playing multiple positions.
Liverpool is anticipated to win the upcoming match with odds in favor of the Reds. Leeds strives to get on Liverpool’s level but Liverpool is one step ahead of Leeds this season, they have not lost to Leeds in their last 10 encounters. Leeds is yet to win a PL game this season. The Reds have already scored six goals in the season and have allowed just one goal in their net. While Leeds has conceded a total of eight goals in three PL games.
Addi Wright is a student journalist in Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
