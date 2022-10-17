The Tri-Valley Conference had their cross-country championships over the past weekend at Federal Hocking High School, with a litany of local talents headlining the top spots.
In the Boys event, Evan McPherson took the top spot with a time of 16:25, securing the singles championship in the Hocking division. He beat out Eastern’s Connor Nolan by three seconds. A few minutes behind them was Darius Pierce, a sophomore from Federal Hocking who finished in ninth place with a time of 18:35.
In terms of team finishes in the Hocking division, Belpre took the top spot with Federal Hocking finishing in fourth.
In terms of the Ohio division, Vinton County’s Samuel Boyd and Jackson Walker took the top two spots with times of 17:18 and 17:54 respectively.
Right behind them was Athens’ Tyler Callahan, who finished in third with a time of 18:27. Not far behind him was some of the Bulldogs younger talents. Both freshman, Zachary Wakeley finished ninth with a time of 19:01 and Abe Wooster finished in 11th with a time of 19:25.
Athens finished with five runners in the top 14, Joonwoo Park and Alexander Wotschka finished within seconds of each other to take spots 13 and 14.
Isaac Payton led Alexander’s group of runners, finishing in 17th with a time of 20:27.
Vinton County ended up winning the team title in the Ohio division, snapping Athens six-year run as champions. The Bulldogs didn’t fall off too far however, finishing second as a team. Alexander finished fourth out of five teams that qualified.
On the girl’s side, Federal Hocking only ran three runners. Piper Biesinger led the school with a time of 22:18. The sophomore finished in fifth place.
Belpre’s Shy Miller won the Hocking division with a time of 20:41.
Following in sixth place was Olivia Amlin with a time of 23:26. Rounding out Federal Hocking’s runners was Emma Lucas with a time of 25:31.
In the Ohio division, Athens ran away, literally, from the competition.
Athens had each of the top three finishes in the girls’ races, all from freshman runners.
Sophia Szolosi won the event with a time of 18:32, clearing the rest of the field by over a minute. It was a historic race for the freshman as she finished with the second fastest time in school history. It was also a TVC championship meet record going back as far as 2008.
Finishing behind her were teammates Landis Corrigan and Olivia Smart. The two finished with times of 19:49 and 20:12 respectively.
Alexander’s Leah Esselburn led the Spartans and finished in fifth place with a time of 21:17.
Athens rounded out the rest of the leaderboard scattered around the top. Jillian Bourque finished in eighth, the freshman had a time of 22:26. Eva Riley and Emma Ulbrich came in 12th and 13th place.
The Bulldogs won the team event easily. Alexander finished in fourth out of five schools that qualified.
The district tournament is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the University of Rio Grande. Girls are set to run at 4:00 p.m. and the boys are set to take off an hour later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.