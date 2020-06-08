2020 OHSBCA Academic All-Ohio Team (SE District)
DIVISION I
Daniel Haller, Chillicothe.
DIVISION II
Jack Cornwell, Athens; Andrew Stephens, Athens; Nate Trainer, Athens; Connor Jones, Circleville; Cade Burton, Circleville; Luke Gornall, Fairfield Union; Cade Groce, Fairfield Union; Cade Roberts, Gallia Academy; Andrew Toler, Gallia Academy; Ryan Harless, Hillsboro; Luke Magulac, Hillsboro; Zack Wright, Sheridan; Nate Keiser, Unioto; Dalton Ford, Unioto; Thomas Miller, Warren; Brett Gandee, Warren; Brock Morris, Washington Court House.
DIVISION III
Luke Chapman, Alexander; Dalton Skinner, Alexander; Ian Wiles, Eastern Brown; Nolan Schreck, Ironton; Ethan Thompson, North Adams; Evan Whalen, North Adams; Ben Walls, South Point; Rylan Molihan, Wellston; Zane Kingsolver, West Union; Alex Hirsch, West Union; Brycen Staten, West Union; Jarrett Stamper, Wheelersburg; Tanner Stevenson, Wheelersburg.
DIVISION IV
Colby Bartley, Miller; Ryan Payne, Ironton St. Joseph; Izsak Unger, Ironton St. Joseph; Cameron Kittle, Trimble; Conner Wright, Trimble; Trey Bogart, Whiteoak.
