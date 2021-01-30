Oh, great; another Super Bowl article.
I must admit, this thought crossed my mind when I looked at the calendar and realized my next opus was due at the end of January.
College football is over. We’re still more than a month away from March Madness and from pitchers and catchers reporting. The NBA and NHL? Sure, I’m a fan, but wake me up when teams start jockeying for playoff position.
It’s no wonder the Super Bowl dominates this otherwise barren sports landscape, but it still doesn’t help me shake the feeling that — when it comes to the recaps, fun facts, and personal stories surrounding the game itself — it’s ground that is no longer fertile, like it’s all been done before.
That’s when it hit me. This is supposed to be a column about old-school sports, right? I’m trying to give millennials and Gen Y some historical context about the sports they love, so that players like John Brodie, Warren Spahn and David Thompson aren’t just names on a page but icons to be celebrated.
The same holds true of the Super Bowl. A great way to appreciate its 54-year history is to look at the 46 years that came before. The old National Football League championship games contain some great stories, and hopefully, they are stories that haven’t been ruined by repetition.
1920-1931 — Something is Missing
In its early years, the National Football League was little more than a loose confederation of independent franchises. An Executive Committee enforced the rules and named a champion, and that was about it. There was no league-wide collegiate draft, so teams could sign the players they wanted at will. The league also allowed teams to schedule their own games, with the stipulation that only contests between member franchises would count in the final standings.
It was, in a word, chaotic. Some teams played as few as eight games, others played as many as 20. A handful of franchises, whether looking to cut costs or to gain a competitive advantage, refused to travel and thus would play an entire campaign of home contests.
Franchises failed at an alarming rate. The nation’s top college athletes would often refuse to play professionally, as they could make more money (and stay healthier) working in the private sector. Teams would often have to schedule exhibition games against local semi-pro or college squads just to cover end-of-the-season paychecks.
There was also no formally recognized postseason; thus, the team that had the best win-loss record at the end of the regular season was crowned champion.
In that environment, at least four of the league’s ten championships during the 1920’s were disputed. The two most famous were in 1921, when the Buffalo All-Americans surrendered the title to the Chicago Staleys after losing what they believed was an exhibition game. To augment his claim, Buffalo’s owner pointed to the facts that the game was scheduled one day after his team’s final regular season match and that half his roster was in Detroit playing in a separate exhibition contest.
Not only did the All-Americans lose their appeal, but Chicago owner George Halas seized the opportunity the victory created and scheduled two more games at the last minute. The Staleys won them both to leapfrog Buffalo in the standings and to claim the championship, in what has become known (especially in Buffalo) as the “Staley Swindle.”
Four years later, the Pottsville Maroons and Chicago Cardinals finished tied atop the standings, with Pottsville claiming the title based on its 21-7 regular-season victory between the clubs. However, the Maroons decided to end their season by playing Notre Dame alumni in an exhibition game in Philadelphia. The local Frankford Yellow Jackets, who were scheduled to play a game the same day, protested that Pottsville was infringing on their territorial rights, not to mention on their gate receipts.
The Maroons argued that they had received tacit approval to play their game from the league president in a telephone call, presumably before Frankford had scheduled its final home game, but that was not enough. The league stripped Pottsville of the title and awarded it to the Cardinals.
1932 – The League Stumbles into a Great Idea
It took 12 years before the NFL faced the ultimate dilemma — the possibility of two teams sharing the championship. Halas’ team, now called the Bears, finished the season 6-1, as did the Portsmouth Spartans. Chicago had also played six tie games, and the Spartans had four, but unlike today, ties were not treated as half a win and half a loss for the purposes of computing a winning percentage; instead, the results were simply thrown out.
The league’s standard tiebreaker was likewise useless, as the teams had played to a pair of ties during the regular season.
So, with both teams sitting atop the standings and claiming the title, the Executive Committee decided to stage a single, winner-take-all de facto championship game, to be held in Chicago.
As if this weren’t weird enough, the Windy City was suffering through a blizzard and freezing temperatures, so the game was moved from Wrigley Field to the newly-built Chicago Stadium — yes, that one, the one that would become the home of the Chicago Bulls. To fit the field into the indoor space, its width was reduced, with the sidelines running up against the stands, and the end zones were placed 80 yards apart instead of 100.
A circus had used the facility the week before, and so the mulch that was laid on the playing surface was barely adequate to cover the odor of elephant manure left behind.
Still, more than 11,000 curious spectators showed up to watch the home team win, 9-0. That was a massive crowd for the time, and the league quickly capitalized on its success. By the next season, the NFL had split itself into two five-team divisions, with the respective winners of each meeting in an annual championship game.
1934 – The Giants “Sneak” Their Way to a Title
Bad weather again played a big part in the title game two years later. This time, an ice storm hit New York the night before the championship game, in which the hometown Giants were big underdogs against the undefeated Bears.
The footing was treacherous, but Chicago’s superiority was evident. That’s when New York receiver Ray Flaherty — who played and coached basketball at Gonzaga — mentioned to his coach Steve Owen that basketball sneakers would provide better traction on the slick surface than cleats.
Owen immediately dispatched the team’s assistant to nearby Manhattan College to borrow the basketball team’s inventory of shoes, nine pair in all. When the coach returned late in the third quarter, the Giants trailed 10-3. Owen called time-out and his skill players quickly laced up.
The results were instantaneous. New York scored each time it had the football in the fourth quarter, racking up 27 consecutive points, and literally glided to a 30-10 victory in what has forever become known as “The Sneakers Game.”
Not everyone was impressed. After giving his team a tongue-lashing during the fourth-quarter onslaught, Halas heard a Bears player plead, “But, coach, they’re wearing basketball shoes,” to which the irascible Halas growled, “So? Step on their g**damned toes!”
1937 – Slingin’ Sammy Puts on a Show
Hall-of-Famer Sammy Baugh was a two-time All-American quarterback at Texas Christian University. In the spring of his senior year, Boston Redskins owner George Preston Marshall enticed Baugh with $4,000 to play professional football, and Marshall doubled that offer after the team drafted him in the first round of the 1937 draft.
Baugh did not disappoint. The rookie completed a record 81 passes for a league-leading 1,127 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Pro and, just as importantly for Marshall, he became one of the two or three most marketable players in the league. After finishing dead last in attendance in Boston the season before, the Redskins moved to the nation’s capital and saw their gate receipts soar.
Both the ‘Skins and Baugh saved the best for last. After a campaign in which teams averaged just six completions and 93 passing yards per game, Baugh completed 18-of-33 for 335 yards and a trifecta of touchdowns against the league’s best defense in Washington’s 28-21 upset victory.
Fans often relay stories about how it feels to be in the stands while history is being made, but one has to wonder, did the nearly 16,000 fans who braved the sub-freezing temperatures at Wrigley Field that afternoon realize that they were witnessing the future of pro football?
1940 – An Epic Rout
Three years later, the teams would meet again; only this time, the Redskins were the favorites, having beaten Chicago, 7-3, late in the season to finish one game ahead of them in the standings.
Washington still had Baugh, and by this time, he was even better. The Bears, however, were motivated, thanks to an interview that Marshall had given shortly after the teams’ regular season meeting, when he called the Chicago players crybabies and quitters who lacked discipline and heart.
The Bears seethed, and after winning their final two games to secure the rematch, their pent-up anger boiled over at their final practice the day before the game.
Washington had just finished its workout, and some of the Redskin players decided to sit in the stands and watch (and to heckle) their competition. What happened next is the stuff of pigskin legend.
The Bears emerged from the locker room, sprinting at full-speed and, in the words of one witness, “screaming like a pack of wild men.” They took one full lap around the field, then another, with some stopping just long enough to hammer the padded goalposts with their fists, their shoulders, or their helmet-less heads. Ten minutes later, they were still at it and, if it were possible, they were running even faster and screaming even more loudly than they had been when they started.
Halas, still coaching the Bears, turned to his assistant and said — loudly enough for the interlopers to hear — “My, the boys are enthusiastic today! Get ‘em back inside. It’d be a shame to waste all of this on a practice!”
Halas’ mind game worked. The Redskins never had a chance. The Bears intercepted Baugh eight times and ran up the score, 73-0, which still stands as the largest margin of victory in NFL history.
1948 & 1949 — The Eagles (and Mother Nature) Go Back-to-Back
The snow began falling in Philadelphia at daybreak. By game time, the conditions were so awful that players and even the television crew had to help prepare the field, substituting for groundskeepers that had become stranded on route. This pushed the game’s start back an hour.
That was fortunate for the home team, because Eagles Hall-of-Fame running back Steve van Buren, convinced the contest could not be played, stayed at home. Only a desperate retrieval mission led by an assistant coach and a police escort across town got van Buren to the stadium minutes before the delayed kickoff.
Once things began, Philadelphia dominated the defending champion Cardinals, but they still needed a fumble recovery to set up a short field before securing the game’s only points, van Buren’s 5-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. It was the franchise’s first championship.
The following season, the Eagles traveled to Los Angeles to play the Rams. No chance of snow there, right?
No, but there could be rain. Lots of rain. Buckets of rain. So much rain that if there had been a halftime show, Up with People would have featured Noah on lead vocals.
In the resulting mud pit, van Buren ran for 196 yards, an NFL championship game record that would stand for 31 years, and Tommy Thompson’s touchdown pass and a blocked punt return represented all of the scoring in the Eagles’ second championship game shutout in a row.
1950-1957 – The Browns Find a Football
The NFL has withstood several challenges from rival leagues over the years. The first was from the All-American Football Conference (AAFC), which operated from 1946-1949.
The AAFC’s flagship franchise resided in Cleveland. Not only did the Browns win that league’s championship every season, but they lost only four times in that span.
The older league was still skeptical, to say the least. When asked about the prospect of an NFL-AAFC merger during the fledging league’s first season, NFL commissioner Bert Bell said, “Tell them to come back when they find a football.”
Four years later, the AAFC’s Browns, Baltimore Colts and San Francisco 49ers were playing in the NFL. Bell, however, still had an axe to grind, so he had the Browns’ very first game scheduled against the two-time defending champions Eagles, in Philadelphia, on Saturday night prime-time television.
The plan to humiliate the newcomers backfired. Not only did Cleveland crush the Eagles, 35-10, but it went on to claim the NFL championship by beating the Rams, 30-28, on Lou Groza’s short field goal with 28 seconds remaining.
The Browns dominated the rest of the decade, although not to the extent that it had the AAFC. In eight years, Cleveland played for the championship seven times, winning three titles. There might have been more, too, had it not been for the Detroit Lions, who beat the Browns three times in four championship game meetings. The 50’s remain the high-water mark for both franchises.
1958 – The Day the Game Changed Forever
It has been called, “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” a designation that was re-affirmed last year by a panel of sportswriters in conjunction with the league’s centennial celebration.
Through three quarters, visiting Baltimore and the Giants slugged to a virtual standstill, with New York taking a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Two drives by the Colts came up empty, and with a little more than two minutes to go, the Giants were left inches short of a first down and punted.
Baltimore took over on its own 14, where Hall-of-Famer Johnny Unitas launched one of the most famous drives in NFL history. Everything we take for granted about the “two-minute offense” — teams hustling to the line of scrimmage, quick throws to the sidelines, players sacrificing extra yardage to get out of bounds, the strategic use of times-out — can be traced back to this moment and to Unitas’ genius.
When the resulting field goal tied the score, none of the players knew what to do. Overtime had never been used in a regular season game; those had simply remained tied. The referee took several minutes to explain the concept of “sudden death” to both teams’ coaches and captains.
New York received but had to punt, and Unitas again went to work, driving the Colts 80 yards in 13 plays. Fullback Alan Ameche barreled into the end zone from the 1, and the city of Baltimore could finally celebrate its first professional sports championship.
There was an element of perfect timing to all of this. For one, the game was played in New York, the world’s media mecca. For another, it was the first NFL game to be televised nationally. It left people mesmerized, glued to their sets. Those who had never even listened to an NFL game on the radio instantly became fans. Professional football mattered, and not just in cities that had franchises. Overnight, the NFL became arguably as big as the college game, and it kicked off a generational journey that would eventually lead to it supplanting baseball as our nation’s most popular sport.
1960-1967 – “Titletown” Earns its Name
The once-proud Green Bay Packers hit rock bottom in 1958, finishing 1-10-1 with the league’s worst offense and its worst defense. Enter a gruff, hard-nosed assistant coach from New York named Vince Lombardi.
At his first practice after taking over as head coach, Lombardi reportedly addressed the Pack by saying, “Gentlemen, I have never been associated with a losing team, and I’m not about to start now.”
Over the next 12 months, Lombardi purged most of the team’s roster, including many of its starters. He took what was left and guided it to a 7-5 mark in ’59. The next season, Lombardi had Green Bay in the championship game, where it lost a hard-fought 17-13 decision to the Eagles.
It was the only post-season game that Lombardi, as head coach, ever lost.
The next seven campaigns ended with the Packers claiming five titles. They walloped the Giants 37-0 in 1961, and then — with a team that is generally considered the best one in NFL history, pre-Super Bowl — beat them again in ’62.
After surrendering the top spot to the Bears and the Browns, respectively, during the next two years, Lombardi ended his coaching days in Green Bay by winning the next three championship games (23-12 over Cleveland in 1965, and 34-27 and 21-17 over the Cowboys in 1966 and 1967).
The latter game, of course, is immortalized as the “Ice Bowl.” The game-time temperature was 15 degrees below zero, with a wind chill that reached negative-48, and the Packers won when Bart Starr executed a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line with 13 seconds remaining in the game.
Two weeks later, Green Bay would win the second Super Bowl and forever cement Lombardi’s legacy on the trophy that now bears his name.
