ALBANY — A common sports adage is that, not matter what the sport, it is just “a game of inches.”
On Tuesday night in Albany the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces literally made the match a game of feet. The Spartans had beaten the Aces on their home turf last year so there was a bit of retribution in the air.
As the match started, Alexander seemed to have the upper hand and the more concentrated attack scheme. Tyler Fritchley and Todd Norris were able to move practically at will in the first few minutes, getting open repeatedly. But a number of the lead passes were just a tick off, something that was to become a later issue.
While the Spartans were moving the ball with passes in the defensive zone, the Aces were relying on deep clearances to get their speedster duo of Kyle Hicks and Jonathan Weaver behind the Spartan defenders. The Alexander approach was working better in the early stages of the match and midway through Norris forced Aces keeper into a difficult save and clearance with a hard shot.
Keeping the offense on point, Alexander got on the board a few minutes later. Austin Shields battled to retain control on the deep left side and lofted a crossing pass to the far post. Fritchley collected it and drove it in the net for what seemed an inevitable 1-0 lead.
Then the Aces put together two dangerous chances off deep clears. Hicks sped into an opening and pounded a shot that Spartan keeper Conner Truax worked to smother. Weaver almost tallied a few ticks later but clanged his attempt off the crossbar.
The Spartans got some nice runs past the defense but the lead passes were too far in front several times and the first half ended with the lone goal.
Spartan coach Kirk Crow saw a change during the later stages of the half. “They were more intense and were working harder than we were to get the ball. Our passing was not as crisp as the half wore on, too.”
Any uneasiness Crow felt came out in spades as the second stanza began. A squibbed clearance in the defensive third gave the Aces a two on one break deep in the zone. Weaver was the beneficiary and rammed the ball into the net. Just over two minutes gone and the Aces had equalized.
Then the Aces defenders managed to get a foot on practically every Spartan pass and through ball, kicking them out of danger or into the offense. Nate Heister and Hicks were able to speed to fifty/fifty balls and get their feet on them before the Spartans. A foul was called after one of those conflicts and a big foot created a big difference.
Defender Shawn Meyer was easily the biggest player on the pitch and he had sent a number of clearances deep down the field. He was selected to take the resulting free kick that was resting just outside the center line. He blasted that freebie into the eighteen box and Hicks ran into it, moved past a defender, and gave the Aces the 2-1 lead.
Adding to the Spartans' woes, both starting central defenders Isaac York and Kaden Schaller had to leave the game for injuries. A long clearance from Meyer figured into the next score against the depleted Alexander defense. And, again, it was Hicks to do the ultimate damage. He corralled the long serve with an afterburner burst of speed and moved past the defense to excite his team with their third goal of the night with still twenty-six minutes to play
Things got more physical at this point with several players leaving after collisions and yellow cards issued to two Amanda-Clearcreek players. The feet of the Aces continue to find the Spartans passes, disrupting any concerted attack hopes.
As the game clock counted down the final ten seconds, Fritchley was able to head in a goal to make the final score a closer 3-2.
“Simply put, we were outworked tonight, especially in the second half. I told our guys that Amanda-Clearcreek was out to make a statement by beating us in our house, to prove something. We didn’t perform well tonight and our passing was off, but will be back at it.” Now with the second loss on their record, the Spartans will try to get back on track when they host Waverly on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. match.
SCORING:
Alex 1 1 2
Aces 0 3 3
Alex Fritchley (Shields) 1st 17:13 1-0
Aces Weaver 2nd 37:48 1-1
Aces Hicks (Meyer) 2nd 31:40 1-2
Aces Hicks 2nd 26:54 1-3
Alex Fritchley 2nd 00:02 2-3
