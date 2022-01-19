NELSONVILLE — Jamie Justus admitted he had a sleepless night leading up to Wednesday's non-league game at Nelsonville-York High School.
Justus, the head coach at Amanda-Clearcreek, was Nelsonville-York's head man for two seasons from 2017 through 2019 before leaving to take the Aces' basketball job.
"It's always nice to come back," said Justus, who is in his third season at Amanda-Clearcreek. "It was a warm welcome."
A fast start allowed Justus and his Aces to leave Ben Wagner Gymnasium with a victory.
Amanda-Clearcreek never trailed on Wednesday, earning a 61-48 triumph over Nelsonville-York.
The Aces led 9-2 in the opening three minutes and never lost that advantage.
"Getting off to a fast start was something we preached," Justus said. "We were able to do that in that first quarter."
In the other locker room, Nelsonville-York coach Blaine Gabriel lamented the early deficit the Buckeyes faced.
N-Y only used six players against the Aces (5-9), and trying to dig out of a 17-point second quarter proved to be challenging.
"We knew what they were going to run," Gabriel said. "We just didn't do the rotation. Once we got it down and got the rotation, we finally got back in a rhythm, but you can't fall behind like that and spend all the energy that we have to come back."
The Aces' lead peaked at 26-9 after Tucker Shamblin's 3-pointer with 5:35 left in the first half.
When the Buckeyes (5-8) rallied back into the game, Shamblin again hit a big shot.
Nelsonville-York went on a 15-3 run to trail just 29-24 after Trent Morrissey's 3-pointer with 5:32 to play in the third quarter.
Shamblin hit consecutive 3-pointers to push Amanda-Clearcreek back out to a 39-26 lead.
"We came out in the third quarter and pressed (offensively)," Justus said. "We finally started to relax, ran our offense. We got a couple looks off our flex offense and Tucker hit a big shot when they cut it to five."
The Buckeyes fought back into the game, but were never able to get within single digits during the final quarter. Amanda-Clearcreek followed N-Y's run with a 16-5 surge to lead 45-29 late in the third quarter after another Shamblin field goal.
"They probably go 6-foot to 6-3 across the whole line," Gabriel said of the Aces. "It does make it tough, but we shouldn't be putting ourselves in the hole."
The Buckeyes did get as close as 58-48 with 1:25 to play in the game after Drew Carter's three-point play. N-Y wouldn't score again though, and the Aces added three more points from the foul line.
Amanda-Clearcreek won the rebounding battle against N-Y 29-11 and relied on its defense after building the early advantage.
"We have some physical, athletic kids," Justus said. "We scouted them a few times. They do set a lot of ball screens, hedging those to force Drew out away from the basket a little bit because we knew Drew is a very good shooter."
Carter led Nelsonville-York with 16 points, while Morrissey added 10 points. Leighton Loge had nine points, six rebounds and four assists, while Keagan Swope had five points and three assists. James Koska came off the bench to score five points.
Clayton Ryne led the Aces with 16 points and five assists. Gabriel said Ryne and Tayvon Miller (five points, four assists) were the focus of the Buckeyes' defense.
"The film that we watched, they shot 31 of the 45 shots," Gabriel said. "So we knew that and we lost rotation on (Ryne). He hit some shots. You just can't start out that slow."
Shamblin added 15 points off the bench for Amanda-Clearcreek, while Cade Young had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Peyton Cassley hit a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers, leading to nine points and seven rebounds.
It all added up to a winning homecoming for Justus, who had plenty of people coming up to talk with him after the game.
"I have a lot of good memories here and just thankful for the opportunity that I had here," Justus said. "It was nice to get back and see everyone again, but like I said I was a nervous wreck all day."
The Buckeyes continue to have a tough stretch in front of them. After hosting Vinton County on Friday, Nelsonville-York will host Alexander on Tuesday.
The Buckeyes won their previous two games against Miller and Crooksville, and Gabriel said they are continuing to improve despite Wednesday's setback.
"I just think that we're so very close to turning the corner," Gabriel said. "I've watched film from where we started the year to where we're at now and it's night and day. The kids have all bought in. The kids will not quit. That's the great thing about this group."
Amanda-Clearcreek 61, Nelsonville-York 48
Amanda-Clearcreek;19;9;19;14;—;61
Nelsonville-York;7;11;14;16;—;48
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK 61 (5-9)
Clayton Ryne 5 6-8 16, Tayvon Miller 2 1-2 5, Nate Hunter 1 1-2 3, Peyton Cassley 3 1-2 9, Cade Young 5 1-1 11, Tucker Shamblin 6 0-0 15, Johnie Weaver 1 0-0 2, Isaac Goode 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 10-15 61; 3-point field goals: 5 (Shamblin 3, Cassley 2)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 48 (5-8)
Drew Carter 6 2-3 16, Jaydon Abram 1 0-0 3, Keagan Swope 1 3-4 5, Trent Morrissey 4 1-3 10, Leighton Loge 4 1-2 9, James Koska 2 0-0 5; TOTALS 18 7-12 48; 3-point field goals: 5 (Carter 2, Abram, Morrissey, Koska 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Amanda-Clearcreek 23-41 (.561), 3-point field goals 5-13 (.385), Nelsonville-York 18-37 (.486), 3-point field goals 5-12 (.417); Free throws — Amanda-Clearcreek 10-15 (.667), Nelsonville-York 7-12 (.583); Rebounds — Amanda-Clearcreek 29 (Young 10), Nelsonville-York 11 (Loge 6); Assists — Amanda-Clearcreek 14 (Ryne 5), Nelsonville-York 9 (Loge 4); Blocks — Amanda-Clearcreek 2 (Ryne, Miller 1 apiece), Nelsonville-York 0; Turnovers — Amanda-Clearcreek 15, Nelsonville-York 13; Steals — Amanda-Clearcreek 6 (Ryne, Young 2 apiece), Nelsonville-York 9 (Carter 4); Team fouls — Amanda-Clearcreek 13, Nelsonville-York 15.
