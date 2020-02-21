JACKSON — Alexander coach Jim Kearns stood in a locker room at Jackson High School and shouldered the blame for a series of events that led to a chaotic scene on Friday.
The No. 7 seeded Spartans fell to No. 10 Adena during a Division III sectional championship game that will be remembered for what transpired to start the fourth quarter.
Kearns received a pair of technical fouls in succession, leading to his ejection from the basketball game. The Spartans trailed by five points at the time of the ejection, and weren’t able to rally back.
“The events that transpired are totally on me,” Kearns said. “It’s not the officials. It’s my job to lead these boys better, keep my cool. I take full responsibility for the situation that transpired.”
The contest went back and forth for the first three quarters — Adena led 10-2 after a quarter only to fall behind 26-19 in the third before ultimately leading 29-27 going to the fourth.
The controversial sequence started a minute into the fourth, when Alexander’s Luke Chapman was called for an intentional foul as the Warriors were out on a fast break.
The officials conferred at mid-court before deciding to call the foul intentional, a decision that wasn’t received well from the Spartans’ sideline.
Adena’s Cade McKee went to the foul line to shoot the free throws. While doing so, Alexander assistant coach Jordan Hill had his players huddle around him in front of their bench to discuss strategy.
Adena’s Logan Bennett followed the Spartans into the huddle to listen in, an action that led to shoves from both sides.
McKee missed the first free throw, and the officials stopped play to address the situation, ultimately telling Kearns to stay in his coaching box.
The Alexander bench again felt like it got the short end of a decision by the officiating crew, as Kearns ripped off his pull-over jacket and threw it behind the bench.
McKee made the second free throw, then Preston Sykes followed with a basket to give Adena a 32-27 lead.
The situation reached a crescendo when Alexander’s Kyler D’Augustino was whistled for an offensive foul while bringing the basketball up the court.
Kearns’ reaction to the call led to his first technical. He walked away from the officials and attempted to push over the chairs at the end of the Spartans’ bench. It was that action that led the officials to quickly issue a second technical, ejecting Kearns from the game.
Bennett would make three of the four resulting free throws, and Alexander faced a 35-27 deficit with 6:35 on the clock.
Kearns, who has 103 wins in the last seven seasons at Alexander, didn’t make any excuses afterwards.
“I feel like I let the team down, myself once again, not the officials,” Kearns said. “I would be doing a disservice to these kids I’m trying to lead if I take it and abstain my responsibility and push it somewhere else. That was my message to them. I’m a flawed human and I failed them tonight.”
The game was delayed for close to 10 minutes after the ejection, as fans from both sides were caught in arguments in the bleachers while law enforcement and administrators from Jackson, Alexander and Adena tried to restore order.
It was a situation that got bad enough that Jackson athletic director Pat Stevens announced that the gym would be emptied if another incident occurred.
The rest of the game was played without incident, but it continued to get away from the Spartans as the fourth quarter progressed. Kaleb Easley’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 37-30, but Adena scored the next eight points to lead 45-30 after two Bennett free throws with 3:57 remaining.
The Warriors were on a 26-4 run at that point, ripping away the Spartans’ bid for a third straight sectional title.
Adena (16-8) had success face guarding D’Augustino while also double teaming Caleb Terry in the post. The strategy made it difficult for Alexander to find points in the first and fourth quarters.
“We had a lineup where we were able to move the ball well but we didn’t have a lot of outside shooting in there,” Kearns said. “So they were taking advantage of that. Kind of a chess match there. We went cold a little bit.”
The Spartans’ best stretch came in the middle two quarters, a 12-0 run to start the second quarter leading to a 14-10 lead after D’Augustino scored on a drive.
Easley’s 3-pointer allowed Alexander to take a 19-15 lead into halftime, then he hit another to start the third for a 22-15 advantage.
Easley led Alexander (16-8) in scoring with 14 points, adding five rebounds.
“We were able to use Kyler as a screener some, get out on the break,” Kearns said of Alexander’s 24-9 run. “Just do some things that we anticipated they would do, we worked on. Was able to get a nice run, get ahead.”
The Warriors were able to surge ahead though by the end of the third quarter, starting with Bennett’s three-point play. Gannett Garrison’s 3-pointer tied the game at 27-27, then Adena led going to the fourth thanks to Sykes’ jumper in the paint.
Sykes and Bennett each scored 12 points to lead Adena, while Garrison added 11 and McKee nine points. The Warriors, who were district champions a season ago, return to the district tournament and will face No. 1 Zane Trace on Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Ohio University’s Convocation Center.
Terry added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in his final Alexander game, while freshman D’Augustino added nine points and two assists.
It was a rough ending for what has been a great career for Alexander’s seven seniors. They played a role last season in helping the program advance to the district finals for the first time since 1997, then won Spartans’ first Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title since 2006.
However, the Spartans lost senior point guard J.K. Kearns to a major knee injury during a loss at Athens four weeks ago. They were able to recover enough to still win a share of the league title and gain 16 wins overall, but fell short of returning to the district tournament.
“It’s tough to say the last goodbyes in the locker room after a loss,” Jim Kearns said. “It’s going to happen at some point. I don’t feel we were state championship caliber, but you just hate for it to happen. Would have loved for these kids to have gotten to the Convo. They’re a bright group of kids and they all have bright futures, all seven seniors.”
Adena 53, Alexander 41
Adena 10 5 14 24 — 53
Alexander 2 17 8 14 — 41
ADENA 53 (16-8)
Nate Throckmorton 2 1-4 5, Gannett Garrison 3 4-4 11, Logan Bennett 2 8-9 12, Preston Sykes 5 3-6 12, Cade McKee 3 1-2 9, Dillon McDonald 1 2-2 4, Brigham Cheeseboro 0 0-0 0, Jacob Shipley 0 0-0 0, Davis Kerns 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 15 19-27 53; 3-point field goals: 4 (McKee 2, Garrison, Sykes 1 apiece)
ALEXANDER 41 (16-8)
Lucas Markins 0 0-0 0, Kaleb Easley 4 3-4 14, Trey Schaller 2 0-0 5, Kyler D’Augustino 4 1-3 9, Caleb Terry 4 2-3 10, Luke Chapman 0 0-0 0, Colby Carsey 0 0-0 0, Cam Houpt 0 0-0 0, Isaac York 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 15 6-10 41; 3-point field goals: 5 (Easley 3, Schaller, York 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Adena 15-39 (.385), 3-point field goals 4-15 (.267); Alexander 15-42 (.357), 3-point field goals 5-19 (.263); Free throws — Adena 19-27 (.704), Alexander 6-10 (.600); Rebounds — Adena 32 (Garrison, Sykes 9 apiece), Alexander 23 (Terry 8); Assists — Adena 7 (Bennett 30, Alexander 7 (Markins, D’Augustino 2 apiece); Bocks — Adena 2, Alexander 4 (Terry 3); Turnovers — Adena 10, Alexander 8; Steals — Adena 6 (Bennett 3, Alexander 5 (Chapman 2); Team fouls — Adena 12, Alexander 16.
