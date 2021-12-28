MERCERVILLE — Andrew Airhart enjoyed a big night, and the Federal Hocking Lancers earned an important road victory.
Federal Hocking traveled to South Gallia and won, 70-45, on Monday in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup game.
The Lancers improved to 6-3 overall and remained perfect inside the TVC-Hocking at 4-0.
Airhart led Federal Hocking with 24 points, all coming in the first three quarters. He made five 2-point field goals and four 3-pointers, as well as making both of his free throws.
Tariq Cottrill added 11 points, all coming in the first half, on five 2-point field goals and a free throw.
Federal Hocking received scoring from eight different players. Lane Smith tallied nine points, making four 2-point field goals and a free throw.
Caden Chapman and Scotty Balch each scored eight points in the win. Tyler Rogers scored four points, while Iden Miller and Gage McVey each scored three points.
Federal Hocking led 23-14 after one quarter, 38-23 at halftime and 57-34 going to the fourth.
Brayden Hammond had a big night for South Gallia despite the setback. He scored 25 points, making eight 2-point field goals, two 2-pointers and three out of his six free throws.
Federal Hocking's next game is at Peebles on Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.