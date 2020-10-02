ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans' defense is clicking at the right time of the season.
That defense, combined with a powerful offensive game from Amora Albano, was more than enough to knock off an old rival.
Alexander defeated Athens for the second time this season, taking a 4-0 decision in Albany on Thursday.
Albano, a junior, recorded a hat trick with three goals, also picking up an assist as her offensive display was more than enough for Alexander (7-4) to earn the key victory.
"She hurt herself the first game of the season," Alexander coach Tom Fauber said. "She's playing with that big brace. I think she's starting to get comfortable with it. It's healing too, so that helps. She's been getting more into her old game as we've gone on here."
The Spartans have won three in a row, and all three have been shutouts. Athens (3-8) didn't get any shots toward the Spartan goal until late in the game, as Alexander freshman goal keeper Michaela Moat didn't have the ball come toward her too many times on the night.
Moat is in for injured goal keeper Gabby Pennington, also a freshman. Moat herself was also injured at one point, forcing junior Marlee Grinstead to move from the field to between the pipes.
Senior Daryn Hoffer also helped anchor a defensive effort that has allowed Alexander to run off a hot streak.
"We've changed formation, which has helped us play better defense as a group," Fauber said. "Our young players are starting to understand things a lot better and getting them more into the attack. It's helping down the wings, we've been playing better down the wings."
Athens goal keeper Nikki Bean helped keep the Bulldogs in the game, nearly taking a shutout into halftime.
Bean had six saves in the first half, but Albano was final able to sneak one past the senior near the end of the first half.
Albano was able to juke her way to a shot that got past Bean. Alexander had controlled possession to that point, but finally had something to show for it on the scoreboard.
The Spartans led 1-0 with 3:00 left in the opening half.
It didn't take long for Albano to strike again after halftime. Her goal in front of the net came exactly five minutes into the second half, allowing Alexander to lead 2-0.
The Spartans went ahead 3-0 when Albano picked up an assist, setting up Grinstead's goal with 20:17 to play.
At that point, Athens didn't even have a shot on goal, as Alexander was firmly in control.
Albano had the hat trick a few minutes later, Alexander leading 4-0 after Jenelle Fauber assisted on Albano's final goal.
"She's been getting more into her old game as we've gone on here," Tom Fauber said of Albano. "She's key to us, her being mobile and being able to move. That's important."
The Spartans were also able to empty the bench over the final 15 minutes, getting everyone on their roster playing time in the rivalry game.
"We were able to get a lot of our girls on the field," Fauber said. "All of our girls were able to get out and get some touches tonight. That was awesome, good to see that."
Bean finished with nine saves for Athens, seeing 13 shots from Alexander.
The Spartans also dominated in corner kicks, attempting 15 of them while the Bulldogs only had two.
Alexander will try to keep its streak going, as it travels to Lancaster on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. contest.
"We've had three shutouts in the last three games," Fauber noted. "We're happy with that."
Athens will travel to Marietta on Saturday for a 3 p.m. contest.
