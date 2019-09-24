ALBANY — The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces, with an admirable record, rolled into Albany on Tuesday to face Tom Fauber’s shorthanded Alexander Spartans. The Spartans, having tied Wheelersburg 1-1 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing skid, took the pitch with only two available, relatively inexperienced subs due to illness and injury.
Bailey Harrow’s squad starts four freshman and a first year goalkeeper so the Aces pretty much matched the home side for youth.
And, at the outset, things began even more bleakly after a massive rain shower during the pre-game warmups. Frosh Emilee Stats got loose on the left flank just moments into the game and shocked the defense with a poke into the nets for a 1-0 Aces’ lead.
The quick, almost uncontested score stunned the Spartans and they took a while to recover. In the next five minutes, they were able to get a few looks at keeper Katelyn Connell but the athletic netminder was playing a very savvy position. Although just her first year in goal, she came off her line when needed and controlled the angles well.
Taylor Meadows had some runs but could not connect. Leah Esselburn and Amora Albano also created chances but could not hit the strings. Overall, passing was an issue and the Spartans were hitting Aces rather than teammates and this was not volleyball.
The next goal was, as Yogi Berra would say, “déjà vu all over again”. Stats rolled down the left side again and worked into another practically uncovered shot attempt. Her aim was true and the Spartans were down by two goals with twenty five minutes to go in the first half.
At this time, Fauber moved Jenelle Fauber into the defense to shore up the back line. For the offense, Albano put some signature moves on the Aces’ back four and ripped a shot that smacked against the crossbar to thwart her drive.
The next best opportunity for the hosts came with under ten minutes to go in the half. Ava Green positioned herself in the middle of the penalty area as Daryn Hoffer’s corner kick target. She headed the ball just over the crossbar for a near miss. Meadows created a great chance on a run from the left but the shot missed the far post by scant inches.
“That first half was both frustrating and baffling,” Fauber said. “We gave up only two shots and they both counted, shots that were preventable.”
The halftime speech must have been something because the Spartans came out on fire. In the first six minutes, Alexander was in the Amanda-Clearcreek defensive third. Albano created weaving drives about every minute with shots that barely missed or forced Connell to use every bit of athleticism to gather. Then, taking a lead pass from Marlee Grinstead, the slick sophomore sped into the defense, faked a few times left and right, wove to the center and tucked the ball into the twine to cut the lead to a more comfortable 2-1.
Five minutes later, however, the lead grew again. Following a Spartan infraction, the Aces were given a free kick about twenty five yard out from the goal. Senior Audrey Bitterbaugh blasted a knuckleball that danced off Emma Pennington’s hand to increase the lead back to two goals.
But Alexander did not waiver and continued to attack the Aces. Albano got open again and three minutes later drove a fifteen yard shot into the back of the net to bring her team closer. With under fifteen to go, their perseverance paid dividends.
Another Hoffer corner kick settled into a maelstrom of bodies. The ball was knocked around in a number of direction before a defender got a clearance that just got outside the box. That attempt did not negate the danger since Jenelle Fauber was stationed in that same place. She nailed the ball into the webbing and the Spartans had improbably come back twice from two-goal deficits.
Though the Spartans dominated the rest of the action, the scoring was over and they had their second draw in as many games. “I’m proud of the girls because they never gave up and continued to battle. They worked very hard to come back and we denied them opportunities, we minimized chances.”
Now 3-5-2, Alexander’s road continues to be tough. They travel to Unioto on Thursday then face Warren, Jackson, and have the Athens rivalry coming up.
SCORING:
Alex 0 3 3
Aces 2 1 3
Aces Stats 1st 37:09 0-1
Aces Stats 1st 25:13 0-2
Alex Albano (Grinstead) 2nd 27:06 1-2
Aces Butterbaugh 2nd 22:25 1-3
Alex Albano 2nd 19:53 2-3
Alex Fauber 2nd 12:18 3-3
