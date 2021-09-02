ALBANY — The rivalry is always sweet when it goes your way and the Alexander Spartans were the ones to enjoy the taste on Thursday at home against the Athens Bulldogs.
And, they got to keep the Albano Cup for another year with the 2-0 win.
JT Schroer’s Bulldogs had yet to pull down a victory in 2021, but they were primed to ruin the party against the two-win Spartans. However, the home side brought the pressure almost immediately.
Amora Albano got loose on the right side, worked open, and lofted a wicked blast that clanged off the top bar in the first few minutes.
Two following threats were by Leah Esselburn and Trinity Daniels but sophomore goalie Kayla Hammonds had them covered. The Spartans controlled the flow of the game and created opportunities but did not manage to find the right angles for shot solutions.
“We had crosses that didn’t get connected or attempts that didn’t take the right angle,” Spartan head man Tom Fauber commented. “Also, Albano was shadowed by three defenders when she got into the defensive third.”
The primary was junior Angela Owens as the initiator of the action. Overall, Alexander rang up six corner kicks from their attacks, but did not convert.
Alexander’s midfield and defense, for the most part, kept the Bulldogs at bay. Tall striker Karma Fugate was the central point of the attack. She created Athens’ only threats, barely wide on two attempts. She did blast a shot into the net late in the first half but the play was called back for an improper throw-in that had led to the shot.
With the first half ending with zeroes on the scoreboard, something had to give in the second forty. The Spartans got their passing game together and continually established some good combinations.
The scoring drought was broken after ten minutes of chaotic action with another corner kick. Senior Jenelle Fauber placed the set piece offering to the mid-point of the box area. Marlee Grinstead, who had missed just wide on a corner kick header in the first half, battled for the ball in a scrum in front of the framework. She won the possession and plunked the ball into the strings for the 1-0 Spartan lead.
Both coaches used more substitutes in the second stanza with Schroer often bringing in three to five subs at a time. “We were trying to keep fresh legs out there as an advantage and give our younger players playing time in a tough game.”
But it was the home team that worked the advantage and held the bulk of possession. Weaving through, Amora Albano blistered a shot that just tailed over the crossbar and sister Aquaria pushed a rip wide.
The scoring ended late in the match with what might be considered a textbook combination. Amora Albano changed the field with a cross to Rachel Cheadle. The sophomore chased down the pass and dribbled it into the eighteen. From there she launched the ball where freshman McKenna Moore was charging into the center. She collected the offering and dropped it into the webbing for the final 2-0 score.
“This may not have been the prettiest game, but we were able to get the victory in a rivalry. Rivalry games are always a bit different. I thought we had the most of the possession and chances, but we didn’t finish as often as we should. Our younger players, sophomores and freshmen, are coming around and had a good game tonight.
Now 3-1, the Spartans will take a breather until they travel to Jackson next Thursday.
SCORING:
Alex 0 2 2
Athens 0 0 0
Alex Grinstead (Fauber) 2nd 28:39 1-0
Alex Moore (R Cheadle) 2nd 03:12 2-0
