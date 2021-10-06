WILLIAMSPORT — The Alexander boys' golf team competed in the Division II boys district tournament on Wednesday.
The Spartans finished in 10th place with a team score of 394 to conclude their season.
The district match was held at the Crown Hill Golf Club. The top team and the top individual not on a qualifying team advanced to the Division II state tournament.
Alexander sophomore Stanley Viny led the way as he finished tied for 37th with a round of 92. Viny shot a 44 on the front nine, and a 48 on the back nine.
Alexander freshman Mason Morris was part of a seven-way tie for 45th with a round of 96. He shot a 47 on the front nine, and a 49 on the back nine.
Sophomore Austin Stevens posted a score of 102, while sophomore Jared Truax had a round of 104 to complete the Spartans' team scoring.
Senior Landon Atha also competed, finishing with a score of 108.
Gallia Academy won the team district title and advances to state competition. The Blue Devils had a score of 324, beating second-place Fairland by 13 strokes.
The individual district champion, and state qualifier, is Oak Hill senior Kameron Maple. He had a winning score of 74, which edged Fairland junior Landon Roberts by one shot.
Meigs sophomore Landon McGee was tied with Viny for 37th place with a 92 .
Wellston sophomore Jaxon Montgomery also competed and finished with a round of 108.
