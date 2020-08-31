AMANDA — On the bus ride to Amanda-Clearcreek to take on the Aces Saturday, Alexander mentor Kirk Crow MAY have mentioned last season’s upset, just as a mild reminder. Perhaps that was an incentive as the Spartans completely dominated all aspects of the match for an 8-0 victory.
The veteran Spartans left little to doubt as Austin Shields and Kyler D’Augustino combined to paste the nets early on. D’Augustino collected Shields’ lead pass and fired a laser past goaltender Ryan Chambers minutes after the opening whistle. The senior-sophomore connection did their thing again a short while later. Shields’ pin-point passing and D’Augustino’s speed and strength were too much for the Aces and the lead was quickly 2-0.
Then, it was effectively over when Elijah Robe worked through the defense, pulled Chambers off his line, and knocked the score to 3-0. D’Augustino proved he could add assists to his tally for the day by aiding in the next two markers for Alexander.
First, he found Tyler Fritchley with a pass across goal that the senior sent into the web with a spider-like cross step. Parker Bolin was the next recipient with a three on one dash to the strings. Bolin’s marker upped the ante to 5-0.
The last two minutes of the first stanza saw three more Spartan scores. Bolin tapped in a shot from directly in front from a scrum of legs. Then, D’Augustino got his hat trick goal by outpacing everyone on the left side and powering in a shot. Andrew Nance earned his first varsity score when he out-battled a number of players for an elusive ball in the middle of the goal mouth.
“We knew what they liked to do offensively and planned on taking that away from them,” Crow stated about the first half. “Offensively, we also felt that our system would generate some scores on their defense.”
With the comfortable 8-0 lead, the second half was primarily substitutes, a running clock, and plenty of touches before initiating any attacks. Crow effectively used everyone who made the bus ride for significant varsity minutes. As the final horn sounded, the Spartans had registered their second win of the season by another wide margin.
“We kept a high line on them today as part of our strategy, used the wings to put pressure on their defense, and kept the ball away from them with our midfield. Kyler (D’Augustino) had a really nice game with three goals and two assists. Also, I was pleased to see Andrew Nance get his first varsity goal. Everyone on the bench got a lot of varsity time for the second game in a row.”
Now 2-0, the Spartans will travel on Tuesday to take on Greenfield McClain for a replacement match.
SCORING:
Amanda 0 0 0
Alex 8 0 8
Alex D’Augustino (Shields) 1st 32:17 0-1
Alex D’Augustino (Shields) 1st 21:29 0-2
Alex Robe 1st 19:34 0-3
Alex Fritchley (D’Augustino) 1st 09:03 0-4
Alex Bolin (D’Augustino) 1st 06:19 0-5
Alex Bolin 1st 01:50 0-6
Alex D’Augustino 1st 01:09 0-7
Alex Nance 1st 00:05 0-8
