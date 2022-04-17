ALBANY — The Alexander softball team scored a 10-2 win over Huntington on Thursday.
Alexander scored in each of the first five innings, leading to Ellie Day's complete game inside the pitching circle. She scattered nine Huntington hits.
The game was tied at 1-1 when the Spartans scored three in the bottom of the second inning on two hits and two Huntington errors.
Ryleigh Ryder's two-out RBI single gave Alexander a 5-1 lead after three innings.
The Spartans were comfortably ahead 7-1 when Micaela Moat hit a two-run double as part of a three-run fifth that ultimately allowed Alexander to lead 10-1.
Moat had two doubles and three RBIs. Sarah Harris also had two hits.
After traveling to River Valley on Monday, Alexander is scheduled to head to Meigs on Wednesday.
