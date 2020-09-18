ROCKSPRINGS — The Alexander Spartans took care of business on Thursday, then got some big news on the bus ride home.
Alexander earned a 3-0 sweep at Meigs High School, 25-10, 25-9, 25-17. The win moves the Spartans to 8-2 on the season, and 4-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Spartans found out shortly after their match that Nelsonville-York had defeated Vinton County in a five-set thriller.
Alexander has already beaten Nelsonville-York, but had lost a five-set match to the Vikings. The Spartans, Buckeyes and Vikings will all enter the weekend with one league loss, as Alexander once again controls its own destiny for a potential outright Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title.
Jadyn Mace handed out 27 assists to go with three kills and three aces for Alexander. Karsyn Raines collected 16 kills to go with three aces.
Brooke Casto also added four kills and six aces for Alexander, while Erin Scurlock and Macey Jordan each had five kills.
Olivia Ohms led the defensive effort with 17 digs.
Alexander travels to Circleville on Monday before hosting River Valley on Tuesday.
