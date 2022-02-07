ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans put on a defensive clinic on Monday.
The Spartans defeated Berne Union 40-27 in a makeup game in the Alley.
The game was originally part of the Spartan Classic on Dec. 11.
Berne Union, ranked No. 10 in last week's Associated Press Division IV poll, falls to 12-4.
Alexander improves to 13-8 after winning for the seventh time in eight games.
Marlee Grinstead paced Alexander with 19 points, making a trio of 3-pointers. She also made six of seven free throws to go with two 2-point field goals.
Kara Meeks added 11 points in the victory, while Olivia Ohms made a pair of 3-pointers for six points. Emma Pennington and Ava Hoffer each scored two points.
Alexander stifled Berne Union's offense from the start, leading 11-2 after one quarter. The Spartans were still ahead 24-14 at halftime, pushing the lead to 36-24 going to the fourth. Alexander held Berne Union to three points in the final quarter.
Berne Union received its scoring from four players. Abbi Evans, Sophia Kline and Baylee Mirgon each scored eight points, with Lauren Graves tallying three points.
