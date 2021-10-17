Déjà vu. Literally transferred from French, it means “already seen”.
But, it’s used more broadly to describe a feeling that an experience is repeating itself, whether that might be a sound, meeting a person, or just about anything that seems overwhelmingly familiar when it might not be.
Tom Fauber’s Alexander Spartans have experienced a few weeks that fit that literal definition, a situation they had already seen. Again, Fauber had to field a revamped lineup and again was facing a strong D-II opponent. On Saturday, it was the D-II Marietta Tigers, the number two seed for the district.
But it wasn’t smoke or mirrors the Spartans brought to the pitch, it was hustle and grit. And that was evident from the opening whistle when they charged into the Tiger defense, earning a free kick less in than a minute. Senior Jenelle Fauber struck the ball with purpose and freshman goalie Leigha Lauer had to hurry to collect it.
That set the tone for the early stages of the match. Before ten minutes had expired, the Spartans hit the scoreboard on a nice combination. Trinity Daniels worked free of a defender and led a pass to Marlee Grinstead. And, for the second game in a row, the senior notched the initial goal with a nifty touch into the strings, surprising the heavily favored Tigers.
The young and rebuilt back four was working well as a unit and kept frustrating any Marietta march toward the nets. They sprayed away shots and passes, leaving the Tigers with throw-ins and corner kicks, but no counters. All over the pitch, the Spartans were contesting every ball, pestering dribblers and jamming passing lanes.
But talent and experience sometimes finds a way and that happened with fifteen minutes left in the first half. Kenzley Urban was designated to take all corner kicks and, up until then, Alexander turned away all tries. But senior captain Chloe Chen was able to hide near the far post, locate the ball, and send a header to the back of the net to level the score at 1-1.
For the remainder of the half, neither team could manufacture another goal and the first forty ended deadlocked.
“I think we pretty much had our defensive back four set and they may be young, but they worked well together,” Fauber said. “Chloe Kunkel is a junior, Ava Hoffer and Rachel Cheadle are sophomores, and Maddie Brooks is a freshman. That goal was from a set piece and not the run of play, so they were doing the job.”
As the teams moved into the second stanza, Alexander kept the Tigers off the scoreboard though Urban and Lily Westbrock had attempts that were gathered by netminder Emma Pennington. The visitors were not getting anything easy as the home side were harassing and intense.
Daniels was able to speed by the Tiger flank defenders several times but pasted shots went wide of the framework for Alexander’s best opportunities to score.
As time was winding down, it was a set piece that decided the day. A foul gave Marietta a free kick from about thirty yards from the goal. Katie Mannix set up for the freebie and, generally from that distance, she’d be looking to find a teammate for a connection. However, her kick was high and long, and powerful enough to settle into the upper ninety for the 2-1 Tiger advantage.
Alexander had one more opportunity. Jenelle Fauber barely missed on a long strike that skimmed over the bar with five minutes to go. Though they battled for the full eighty minutes, the Spartans dropped another close match.
“After the game I told the team that I was very proud of how they have been performing. I told them that in fifteen years of coaching boys and five coaching varsity girls, I’ve never had a group that has played as hard and handled as much adversity as they have. They gave it all for the full game.”
Now the Spartans will turn their attention to the tournament where they won’t be facing any upper division opponents. They’ll face Ironton St. Joseph on Wednesday at home with the first touch set for 5:15 p.m. Alexander boys will follow for their sectional opener against Greenfield McClain the same night.
SCORING:
Alex 1 0 1
Mtta 1 1 2
Alex Grinstead (Daniels) 1st 32:05 1-0
Mtta Chen (Urban) 1st 15:08 1-1
Mtta ` Mannix 2nd 12:51 1-2
