FAIRLAND — The Alexander Spartans found an offensive groove on Saturday, but they weren’t able to totally snap out of their recent funk.
Alexander lost a close one, 65-61, against South Charleston in the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown.
Alexander fell to 10-6 after its third loss in a row. The Spartans lost to Logan, Vinton County and South Charleston by a combined 14 points in the span of six days.
The Spartans lost low-scoring games to Logan and Vinton County, but had plenty of points against South Charleston.
Marlee Grinstead led the way with 26 points, making 8 of 19 field goal attempts. The sophomore added six rebounds, six assists, five steals and three blocks.
Kara Meeks and Erin Scurlock also hit double figures for Alexander. Meeks scored 17 points and had five rebounds. Scurlock added 10 points, making 5 of 7 from the field, to go with four rebounds.
Hope Richardson added four points and Taylor Meadows and Jadyn Mace two points for Alexander.
Myra Cuffee led South Charleston with 20 points, including 10 in the second quarter. Mahila Witten added 19 points, scoring nine in the second half. Genevieve Potter added 13 points.
Alexander led 18-11 after one quarter, but South Charleston rallied for a 32-32 halftime tie. Alexander led 47-45 going to the fourth quarter, but South Charleston won the final frame, 20-14.
Alexander travels to Warren on Monday, and to Meigs on Thursday.
