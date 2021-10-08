ALBANY — Thursday night was senior night for Tom Fauber’s Alexander Spartans but only three of his five seniors were healthy enough to log any minutes.
Considering that the evening’s foe was North Adams, a tough team that eliminated them from the tournament last season, not having all weapons available was going to be problematic.
But changing lineups and filling spots have been the standard operating procedure at this juncture of the season for the Spartans. Seniors Emma Pennington, Marlee Grinstead, Jenelle Fauber, Amora Albano and Mikayla Kunkel were recognized in the senior ceremony. However, the latter two were only on the pitch for the first kick and then immediately substituted per agreement by the two coaches.
The game itself was what would be expected for a matchup between D3 district contenders and the rehabbing Spartans acquitted themselves well. The first ten minutes belonged to the home team and the revamped defense successfully negated the speed of Morgan Hendrickson’s speedy duo of Kenlie Jones and Hunter Grooms. The back line of Ava Hoffer, Chloe Kunkel, Sarah Harris and Avery Shields turned away any and all threats.
The next ten minutes, the Devils held sway and controlled possession but they could not get anything through the defense and into the strings.
In the span of two minutes in the final portion of the half, Alexander had two excellent chances. Pushing the action and getting several corner kicks, both opportunities looked to bear fruit. First, Trinity Daniels rammed a shot that tailed just wide right. Then, Grinstead converted a header that skimmed the top bar. The half ended with no scores on the board.
“We handled their offense and generated some of our own,” Fauber said. “Both Trinity and Marlee had great shots and I thought we’d get the lead off those attempts.”
The Devils brought the action to the Spartans at the start of the second stanza. Grooms leveled a big blast at keeper Pennington but the senior corralled the ball four minutes in. That was followed by a tricky shot that Jones nearly tucked into the webbing.
Alexander nearly cashed in with ten minutes gone when Grinstead rose to head a Fauber corner kick at the goal. The ball spun toward the nets but went barely wide of the framework.
A few minutes later, North Adams created a breakaway. Senior Ainsley Grooms worked her way open, fired from ten yards out, but clanged the ball of the far post.
At that point, the game was up and down the pitch, neither side getting the upper hand. With eight minutes to go, Fauber nearly put the Spartans in the book with a long range blast the goaltender Harlee Brand had to hustle to collect.
But soccer is a brutal game that often hinges on the most minor of mistakes. A soft pass in the Devils’ defensive third was intercepted and sent upfield. With the Spartans in an offensive mode, Jones was almost alone on the flank and translated the pass from Sydney Figgins into a long singular charge. She popped a shot to the far post and the only counter of the day settled into the strings.
“We were in an aggressive offensive set and I had sent us up to force the action,” coach Fauber commented on the 1-0 loss. “That left a gap and they took advantage of it. Overall, we had our chances and held a good team scoreless for all but a few minutes.”
The loss dropped the Spartans to under .500 for the first time this season and they’ll have a week to recover before hosting Unioto next Thursday.
SCORING:
Alex 0 0 0
North Adams 0 1 1
Adams Jones 2nd 06:57 0-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.