CHILLICOTHE — Following an emotional game against the Athens Bulldogs, the Alexander Spartans traveled to Ross County on Saturday to match up with the Panthers of Southeastern. The hosts have had a rough season with only one victory but they kept things close to the Spartans.
Alexander, however, simply had more horses to finally pull out the road victory. Tyler Fritchley knocked in two tallies while sophomore Parker Bolin put one in the webbing to add to the total.
The victory gave Alexander (10-3-1) another double digit win season and, on Sunday, their record earned the team a number two seed for the upcoming tournaments. The regular season continues with a home match against Zanesville on Tuesday.
