ROCKSPRINGS — The Alexander Spartans went on the road for a big Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victory.
Kyler D'Augustino scored 35 points, leading Alexander to a 67-56 win at Meigs High School's Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium on Friday.
The Spartans improved to 2-1 in the TVC-Ohio, and 4-3 overall.
Meigs falls to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in TVC-Ohio action.
Alexander enjoyed a big start, leading 17-7 after one quarter and 33-22 at halftime. Meigs got to within 46-38 going to the fourth, but Alexander won the final quarter 21-18 for the victory.
D'Augustino made nine 2-point field goals, two 3-pointers and 11 of his 14 free throw attempts. He scored 10 points in the opening quarter, then 11 more in the second quarter.
D'Augustino helped close the game out with 14 fourth-quarter points. He made 10 of 13 free throws in the fourth.
D'Augustino eclipsed 30 points for the fourth time this season, as the junior is averaging 30.1 points per game.
Zach Barnhouse scored a season-high 13 points for Alexander, making five 2-point field goals and three of five free throw attempts.
Braydin McKee and Jace Ervin each scored seven points for the Spartans, with Jagger Cain adding three points. Alex Norris also scored two points.
Coulter Cleland led Meigs with 20 points, making 8 of 12 from the foul line. Braylon Harrison added 16 points.
