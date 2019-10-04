ALBANY — Thursday night’s matchup against Athens was a rivalry game as well as senior night for Alexander.
The Spartan seniors were happy to win in three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-20, and 25-12. Alexander’s win comes on the heels of a tough five-set loss to Vinton County on Tuesday. The Bulldogs also played on Tuesday, coming away with a three-set sweep of Wellston.
The Vinton County Vikings remain undefeated in conference play and are poised to win the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. Alexander sits in second place with a total of two conference losses.
The Athens Bulldogs and Alexander Spartans met back on Sept. 12, a game that Alexander took in straight sets.
Alexander came out on fire in the first set, jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead. Setter Jadyn Mace had 11 assists and hitter Karsyn Raines tallied eight kills.
The second set featured some unforced errors from both teams. There were multiple service errors and lapses around the net. The Spartans got out to a 20-14 lead late in the set, but the Bulldogs were able to rally and cut the lead to 22-20. However, Mace continued to play well, tallying a total of six assists and four kills in the set.
Alexander went on to win the set and carried that momentum into the third and final set.
The third set went quickly due to the performances of Mace and Raines. Mace had eight assists in the set while Raines put up nine kills.
Mace would finish the game with 25 assists and five kills. Leading the Spartans in kills was Raines with 20 while senior Jenna Houpt put up six. Brooke Casto was deadly from the service line, tallying three aces. Erin Scurlock contributed an ace of her own.
Sarah Webb had a great game for Athens. She finished with a line of 15 assists, five kills, and two aces. As for the hitters, Baelyn Carey had 10 kills, Greta Gunderson put up three, and Summer Gilkey had two.
Tuesday night’s victory marked Alexander’s seventh three-set sweep of a Tri-Valley Conference opponent this season.
Head coach Nikki Ohms liked the way the Spartans played following the tough loss to Vinton County.
“We needed it. It was a good win,” said Ohms. “We had high expectations for tonight, and I think they executed it fairly well.”
Mallory Rankin, Jenna Houpt and Halie Miller got the best result possible for their senior night. The occasion was two years in the making as Alexander did not have a senior to honor this time last season.
“Getting a clean sweep on senior night was really good for them, especially going into the postseason,” Ohms said.
The play of Mace was a major factor in Alexander’s commanding victory over the Bulldogs. She made plays all over the floor in all three sets. Ohms had nothing but high praise for her setter.
“She’s an incredible athlete. She plays with heart and determination,” said Ohms. “She’s definitely the quarterback on the team. She gets in there and gets the job done.”
The Athens Bulldogs hoped for a better result after sweeping Wellston in the last game. Head coach Olivia Pokas gave her team a long talk after losing the first set 25-13.
“I was trying to bring up their enthusiasm and encourage them to play like the team they are,” she said. “They didn’t show that in the first set, so I was trying to have them play how they really can.”
Pokas appreciated her team’s effort in the second set but did not see the improvements her team needed the rest of the game.
“I think they hustled a little bit more in the second set, but enthusiasm still is not there,” she said. “When the team doesn’t show up mentally, it shows. That’s where we were tonight.”
Alexander improves to a 15-5 (9-2 TVC-Ohio) record while Athens drops to 9-11 (5-5 TVC-Ohio).
Both teams play again Tuesday night. Athens hosts Meigs and Alexander will travel to Wellston in another senior night matchup.
