BIDWELL — The Alexander softball team lost at River Valley on Thursday, 14-4. 

River Valley scored four runs in each of the first two innings, leading 10-0 after adding two more in the third. 

Ellie Day had two hits and three RBIs for Alexander, also entering the pitching circle in the third inning. 

Sarah Harris had two hits, while Makiya Radcliff hit an RBI single. 

Gracie Hash led the Raiders with three hits, including two doubles and the RBI that ended the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. 


