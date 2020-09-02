It is not uncommon for a final score to look misleading. On the surface, the Alexander Spartans' 2-0 win over the Gallia Academy Blue Angels would appear to be a nip and tuck affair.
In actuality it was anything but.
The Spartans dominated play on the verdant pitch of Lester Field for almost the full eighty minutes. Working off a great series of passes from the midfield duo of Jenelle Fauber and Marlee Grinstead, forwards Alexis Queen and Aquaria Albano were dashing around and through the Academy defense. Because of the Alexander passing control and possession, central defender Kaylie Clark and goaltender Brooklyn Hill had more heat to deal with than the ambient temperature.
Keeping the pressure in the hosts’ defensive third, Grinstead and Albano forced Clark into two tough early saves along with a Queen rip that just clanged off the bar.
Grinstead opened the Spartan scoring with a tall, twenty yarder that skimmed over Clark and under the crossbeam. It was 1-0 Spartans in under ten minutes and it had the looks of a rout. But Clark then outlasted a furious stream of shots the next quarter hour. Queen, Camryn Courtney, Fauber, Daryn Hoffer, Grinstead, and Albano all had attempts that seem to find the goalie’s hands. Queen forced her to lay out to the right for undoubtedly Clark’s best save of the game.
But it was another tall shot from center that doubled the Spartan tally. Fauber cleared a ball from the right of the box and found Hoffer at the top of the eighteen. The senior arced the ball just under the crossbar for her second score of the year.
Headman Tom Fauber felt his team was dominant in the first half but wanted to see more finesse in finishing. “We created a lot of chances but hit it right at their goalkeeper way too many times.”
The second half began as a reprise of the first but with even more attacking play. The Spartans did not let the play get out of the Academy defensive zone, racking up nearly a shot at or near Clark almost every minute for the first twenty of the second stanza. Alexander’s defensive structure of two Hoffers (Ava and Daryn), two Kunkels (Mikayla and Chloe), and the singular Sarah Harris completely stymied any hopes of a comeback by the Blue Angels.
With the control in hand, Fauber was able to get everyone on his roster into the game. With the replacements at practically every position, Gallia Academy managed to get into the Spartan defense with about a minute remaining in the match. Kyrsten Sanders lobbed a shot to the far ninety that Emma Pennington was able to tap off the side post into her hands to smother the hosts’ only serious threat.
Though Alexander held the shot advantage to a staggering 27-2, the final score remained 2-0 and Spartans had earned their second road win of the young season.
Post-game, Fauber commented on getting good game minutes for his younger players. Regarding Clark’s fifteen saves in the game, “we hit some soft shots at her in the second half and a number just directly to her. Give her credit, she stopped what she had to.”
Alexander will move on to Athens on Thursday to take on the Bulldogs in the first of a cross-county home and home rivalry.
SCORING:
Gallia 0 0 0
Alex 2 0 2
Alex Grinstead 1st 31:09 0-1
Alex D Hoffer (Fauber) 1st 12:33 0-2
