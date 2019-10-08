JACKSON — The Alexander Spartans took to the road on Monday for a tilt with Jackson with a now too-common shortened lineup. With starter Marlee Grinstead not making the trip due to illness, coach Tom Fauber needed to restack the deck once again facing a higher division foe.
The Spartans struck early with goals from freshman Leah Esselburn and sophomore Amora Albano. The 2-0 lead would not hold, however, as Jackson managed to register two unanswered counters to equalize the score at the end of the first half.
More travail hit the Spartans in the second stanza as keeper Emma Pennington was injured and had to leave the game. Also, Jenelle Fauber spent time on the sidelines after aggravating an earlier injury. Moving front line speedster Taylor Meadows to goal, Fauber’s charges held on to keep the home side scoreless and leave town with the 2-2 draw.
It was the Spartans’ fifth draw of the season. “Every one of our players played hard and significant minutes tonight under tough circumstances. We’ve had only one close loss in our last eight games thank to those efforts,” Fauber said.
Alexander (4-6-5) will host Logan for senior night on Thursday before opening tournament action next Monday against the winner of the Chesapeake/West winner.
