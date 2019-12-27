WAVERLY — The Alexander Spartans began the Waverly Holiday Classic with a victory.
Alexander defeated Western High School, 51-41, on Friday in a game played at Waverly's Downtown Gymnasium.
The Spartans improved to 7-0 with the triumph.
The game was the first of two on the day for the Waverly Holiday Classic, giving the four teams involved a tournament feel during the holidays.
Friday's second game saw host Waverly defeat Piketon, 45-33, to advance to the final.
Alexander was to take on Waverly on Saturday in the championship game at 4 p.m., while Western and Piketon play in the consolation brackets at 2 p.m.
Alexander was forced to play without 6-foot-10-inch senior center Caleb Terry for essentially the second game. He suffered an injury during a win at Ironton, and did not play against Western.
The Spartans were able to pick up the offensive and defensive slack without Terry. They led Western 15-6 after one quarter, and 26-20 at halftime.
Western was able to win the third quarter, 10-6, to trail just 32-30 going to the fourth quarter, but Alexander won the final frame, 19-11.
Kyler D'Augustino led Alexander in scoring with 21 points, making 9 of 13 free throw and six 2-pointers. He scored eight points in the final quarter to help the Spartans put the game away.
Kaleb Easley added 11 points in the win for Alexander, making 5 of 7 free throw attempts. J.K. Kearns added eight points, connecting on 4 of 6 free throw attempts.
Luke Chapman added six points, while Lucas Markins scored five points.
Alexander enjoyed an advantage at the foul line, making 18 of 30 free throws. Western made 9 of 11.
Western had balance but didn't have a player reach double figures. Colton Montgomery led Western with eight points, while Noah Whitt added seven points. Sheldon Richardson added six points, while Coleman Gibson and Kolten Millet each finished with five points.
After concluding the Waverly Holiday Classic, Alexander will return home on Friday for a non-league game against the Chillicothe Cavaliers.
