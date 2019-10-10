Just three short weeks ago, the Alexander Spartans were riding high thanks to a perfect 3-0 start. The Spartans, a veteran team, returned 16 starters on both sides of the ball and appeared poise to threaten in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
However, the Spartans are left searching for answers after a three-game losing streak. All three losses have come inside the TVC-Ohio, dashing any hopes Alexander had of challenging for the league crown.
While the losing streak has put a damper on their start to the season, the Spartans still have an opportunity to refocus and regroup four four games left, a .500 season or a winning record certainly still a possibility.
Head coach Earich Dean said the Spartans are still prepared to keep fighting for as many wins as they can get the rest of the way.
“It’s been a rough three weeks,” Dean said. “We have played some good ball and we have also made some mistakes, but our kids come in every Monday ready to get to work. Our senior class has made sure that our team stays focused. It’s always been one game at a time for us. Doesn’t matter who it is, they know they will have to work hard to win.”
The next game is a road trip to Bidwell to face the River Valley Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Spartans will face a Raiders team that is also struggling at 1-5 overall, and 1-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
River Valley does own a league win over Meigs, 41-25, but was shut out 42-0 against Wellston. It’s the same Rockets team Alexander fell to by a tight 8-0 margin.
The Raiders are led by second-year coach Jason Peck.
River Valley will try to run the football at the Spartans with Cole Young. The Raiders lost quarterback Jordan Burns to an injury after the third game, and have relied even more on the running game ever since.
“River Valley has ran two different schemes so far this year,” Dean said. “Earlier this year, they ran some spread with some mixed in power runs. Their starting quarterback got hurt week three and hasn’t played. Since then they have went back to their schemes from last year.”
The Raiders will provide another test up front for Alexander’s defensive unit, which has seen run-first attacks the last two weeks against Wellston and Vinton County.
Young is one of the hardest runners in the TVC-Ohio. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound senior had 150 yards rushing against Nelsonville-York. He carried the Raiders in their win over Meigs, carrying the ball 37 times for 268 yards and three touchdowns.
The Spartans’ defense gave up 201 yards rushing on 42 attempts in last week’s 28-7 loss to Vinton County, and will be looking at tackling Young all night on Friday.
“River Valley has put some very good drives together all season,” Dean said. “They have just had a mistake during that drive that puts them way behind the chains. They are big and have a very good running back. We have to attack the line of scrimmage before he can get in the open field.”
The Raiders have faced stiff competition as well, with four of their five losses coming against teams with winning records. They lost the season opener to Coal Grove, 23-7. The Hornets are just 2-4, but the Raiders’ other four losses have come against Gallia Academy, Portsmouth, Nelsonville-York and Wellston. Those four teams are a combined 20-4 going into week seven.
Perhaps the key for Alexander will be finding a way to get its offense going again. The Spartans scored 114 points in their three victories, but only 13 in the three losses.
Alexander is averaging 3.2 yards per rush and 218.3 yards per game during the last three contests.
Dean said it will take a collective effort on the offensive end to get things turned around.
“It all comes down to execution,” he said. “All eleven players have to do their job to make each play be successful. We have had some break downs in execution at the wrong time. Things that we will continue to cover in practice. It’s all about being perfect in practice.”
The Spartans will face a Raiders’ defensive unit that is giving up 38 points a contest.
The Raiders have been members of the TVC-Ohio since 2014, but the two programs have played every season dating back to 2010. Alexander has gone 6-3 in those meetings, including last year’s 10-6 win over the Raiders in Albany.
River Valley defeated Alexander in 2013, 2016 and 2017.
A win on Friday would certainly give Alexander a chance to play for a winning record the rest of the way. The Spartans will have consecutive home games coming up against Nelsonville-York and Warren, before closing out the season with a trip to Meigs.
Alexander only has one winning season since 2011. So even if a league title is out of reach, the current Spartans still have a chance to make their mark in the history of the program.
But any hopes of a winning season would rest on getting a victory on the road against the Raiders.
“We still have four games in front of us,” Dean said. “We also have goals that are still achievable. The kids have been playing very hard to achieve those goals. We have came up short the last few weeks, but that will not stop or slow them down in preparing for a hard-nosed River Valley team.”
