ALBANY — As an OU grad, Fairfield Union coach Shea Schmelzer really enjoys coming back to the Athens area.
However, when his job calls for his Falcons to return to Albany to face the number one seed Alexander Spartans for the second time this season, there is a different type of memory.
Kirk Crow’s crew handed the Falcons a 7-1 defeat back in September and, without his starting senior goaltender, Schmelzer’s squad faced a difficult task. However, the Spartans were without leading scorer Kyler D’Augustino, requiring Crow to make some offensive tweaks.
Each team had a quick foray into the other’s defense in the first few minutes but Alexander settled into the constant and consistent attacking mode immediately thereafter. Though they forced the issue against the Falcon defense a number of times, nothing hit the strings. If the Spartans were concrete workers for example, they would have set the rough forms rather than be the skilled float finishers.
A flurry of activity in front of freshman goalie Caleb Pack finally got the scoreboard lights moving just under ten minutes in. Austin Shields broke down the right side defense and centered a pass that Elijah Robe settled. A one-touch later, Robe tucked the pass into the net and the Spartans were up 1-0. With that assist, Shields tied Michael Norris for the Spartan career assist mark.
Alexander’s offense applied pressure throughout the rest of the first half, racking up six corner kicks and seven more shots, but were not finishing. Tyler Fritchley, Shields, Preston Truax all had good looks but Pack had some stops and took away the angles, forcing shots high or wide.
But Shields is a determined man who has worked some shot magic throughout the 2020 season. Setting up for a kick deep on the right side of the defense, the slick senior sent the ball in from what appeared to be an improbable angle. It tailed into the most miniscule opening in the low, far post and the lead was doubled with three minutes remaining.
“That shot was something probably only Austin could make,” Crow said. “He’s done in a before and it was good to have the second score before halftime. We were a little sloppy in our possession and finishing. We missed on some good opportunities we worked hard to create.”
The second half was all Spartans (15-1-1) as they moved the ball well and defended with purpose. Robe picked up his second tally of the match at almost the same elapsed time as his first. A Shields’ corner kick bounced off a body and Robe pounced on it, popping it back into the strings.
A few minutes passed and he earned his hat trick off some nice combination work. Ethan Niedhart came up from his defensive position and sped deep into the midfield. He passed to Fritchley who moved the ball on to Robe. The senior forward dribbled toward Pack and forced him off his line. Robe stepped around the freshman and parked the ball into the open framework to ramp the lead to 4-0.
Crow substituted freely with the comfortable lead and the flow of the match did not change. Still on the prowl, two goals in a minute’s time cemented the victory.
First, Fritchley finally got the better of Pack with a hard, low shot that bounced off the keeper’s hand and into the net. Then, Niedhart reprised his speedy run through the midfield and sent a pretty lead pass to Parker Bolin. The junior drew the keeper to him, sidestepped, and deposited the ball in the twine for the final marker of the night and the 6-0 final score.
“I thought we were much more efficient in the second half and moved the ball where it had to be. Our defense rang up another shutout and we got everyone some quality tournament minutes. This senior group is a special group and have been to a district final each of their four years. And, with fifteen wins, it’s the fourth time an Alexander team has reached that level.”
The district finals will be held Saturday on Zane Trace’s turf pitch, a surface the Spartans rarely see. Alexander will face cross-county rival the Athens Bulldogs. The two sides often find each other at the district level and the Spartans will be looking to avenge the only loss on their record.
SCORING:
Alex 2 4 6
F Union 0 0 0
Alex Robe (Shields) 1st 28:58 1-0
Alex Shields 1st 03:01 2-0
Alex Robe 2nd 28:36 3-0
Alex Robe (Fritchley) 2nd 24:35 4-0
Alex Fritchley 2nd 16:03 5-0
Alex Bolin (Niedhart) 2nd 15:10 6-0
