JACKSON — The Alexander Spartans teed off on the 2021 golf season on Saturday at the Sixth Annual Vikings Tee-Off Invitational.
The season-opening golf match was held at the Franklin Valley Golf Course, in Jackson.
The Spartans posted a team score of 398, led by Sanley Viny.
Viny finished with a round of 92, shooting a 44 on the front nine and a 48 on the back.
Austin Stevens also broke a hundred, as he finished with a round of 99. He had a 50 on the front nine, and 49 on the back.
Mason Morris followed closely with a score of 100, shooting a 51 on the front nine and a 49 on the back nine.
Landon Atha rounded out Alexander's team score with a 107. He had a 51 on the front nine, and a 56 on the back nine.
Ethan Niedhart (117) and Jared Truax (124) rounded out Alexander's season-opening effort.
Alexander will open Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play with the first league meet on Monday at the Athens Country Club.
