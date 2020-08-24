Typical of the way 2020 happens, the Alexander soccer Spartans began the season with a series of lightning delays and a monsoon to wipe out their game Saturday fifteen minutes before the first touch. Then, they had to scramble to replace a Monday game that was canceled by Westfall just before the weekend. What would be next: lava and locusts?
Enter Fairfield Union that also had a late game cancellation and a free Monday night, but would there be available officials? As both teams looked apprehensively at the sky for something untoward, the game began without a hitch.
The veteran Spartans took the action to the youthful Falcons almost immediately. With two minutes gone, seniors Austin Shields and Tyler Fritchley hooked up on a nice combination. Shields drew goaltender Tyler McClellan’s attention to him and sent a sweet pass to Fritchley who knocked the ball into the webbing.
A few minutes later, Shields figured into the next tally, also. Threading a nice lead to Elijah Robe, he recorded his second assist of the match when Robe tickled the twine for a 2-0 Spartan margin.
Then McClellan began to display his athleticism, stifling a Kyler D’Augustino shot, one by Dylan Allison, and Robe. He came off his line repeatedly with speed to disrupt attacking lanes.
However, the Alexander midfield and defense were keeping the Falcons well away from their own netminder, Clayton Williams. The visitors could not ring up a single shot on goal in the first half.
On the other hand, McClellan had to turn in a few more tough saves to keep his side down only two goals as the half ended.
“We knew McClellan was an active keeper, almost playing a keeper/sweeper at times when he came out from the goal,” Spartan mentor Kirk Crow commented. “We emphasized moving the ball around him more during our halftime talk. We just needed to tweak our approach and play a little wider.”
Two minutes into the second stanza, the cracks began to show in Shea Schmetzer’s young squad. Taking a defensive clearance from TJ Vogt at about the midfield line, D’Augustino ripped down the right side, passed the defender, and launched a twenty-five yard rocket that crashed into the netting to jack the lead to 3-0. Subsequently, Fritchley, Shields, and Robe forced McClellan into difficult saves.
Continuing the pressure, Shields charted his third assist of the evening when he found D’Augustino in stride. The sophomore deaked through defenders and lured McClellan off his line. He tapped in his second counter and the lead grew to 4-0.
Both coaches began to go to their benches with more frequency but the intensity did not flag. Fritchley got into the assist column when he converted a miscue by replacement goalie David Spicer. He fed Preston Truax a pass in front of the goal and Truax was true with his shot. The score increased to 5-0 and maybe led the Spartans to relax a bit.
About ten seconds had elapsed when Ronnie Rowley found a seam in the Spartan defense and surprised the hosts with a quick shot to the side of Williams’ strings. The lead was cut to 5-1 with seven minute left.
Two minutes later, the Spartans’ Parker Bolin put together a forty yard run and tucked the ball under Spicer to amp the score to 6-1. Joe Trogdon finished the scoring for the night with a laser thirty yarder.
The Spartans finally got the season started with a steady win and there were no frogs from the sky, lava, or locusts. Crow was both pleased and relieved to have the opener in the books as a victory. “We had no scrimmages so it took a little while to get into the flow. Everybody got into the game and gave us good minutes, especially considering this was our first game situation. We can go pretty deep and the level of play did not go down when we substituted. That’s a great feeling for a coach.”
The Spartans will hit the road for a Saturday tilt against the Aces of Amanda Clearcreek, a team that handed them a stunning upset last year.
SCORING:
Alex 2 5 7
F/Union 0 1 1
Alex Fritchley (Shields) 1st 37:33 1-0
Alex Robe (Shields) 1st 31:00 2-0
Alex D’Augustino 2nd 38:03 3-0
Alex D’Augustino (Shields) 2nd 30:15 4-0
Alex Truax (Fritchley) 2nd 07:09 5-0
F/Union Rowley 2nd 07:00 5-1
Alex Bolin 2nd 05:06 6-1
Alex Trogdon 2nd 01:38 7-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.