ALBANY — The Alexander Spartan side of the district tournament bracket is loaded with teams above the .500 mark. Gallia Academy, the seventh seed, arrived in Albany with a respectable twelve win record on Thursday to test the Spartans’ number two seeding.
It was a test that Kirk Crow’s squad passed with flying colors by handling the OVC champs 7-1.
The Blue Devils feature some tall talent with two attackers over six feet tall in Andrew Toller and Timothy Hill along with wunderkind frosh Keagen Daniels. However, the efficient Spartans passed around and through the Devils’ schemes, negating any apparent advantage. And it was a familiar face in the crowd who began the scoring wave.
Senior Todd Norris accepted a nice pass from Tyler Fritchley and then went to work in his usual style. Juking from the left into the center, he flared into the center and rocked the twine for a 1-0 lead just three minutes after the opening touch.
Gallia Academy’s best early chance came a short while later when senior sub Conner Bolin skipped free with a power shot from twenty. Steady keeper Conner Truax came up with a strong save and set up the counter attack with a punt. Isaac York followed with a dangerous deep rip that Bryson Miller gathered with some degree of difficulty. He was to be a busy young man the rest of the evening.
Norris used a big run to force Miller into another tough save ten minutes later with the Spartans controlling the action during that time span. It was less than a minute later that Norris chalked up his second tally of the match. He slithered through the defense after collecting a Fritchley lead and bypassed the Gallia keeper to increase the lead to 2-0.
The pressure did not lessen. On another run ahead of several defenders, Norris was taken down from behind in the box leading to a penalty kick opportunity. Not needing to run to score, he deposited the ball into the webbing for yet another hat trick in his illustrious career.
“Our plan was to put a lot of pressure on their defense early on and get a lead,” Crow commented. “We were able to do that, control the midfield, and limit their chances. Except for that one shot they had, things worked well.”
The second half replayed the script from the first with the Spartans taking it to the Devils all over the pitch. A gorgeous cross from Austin Shields traveled across the goalmouth to an open Trey Schaller to lift the lead to 4-0 barely five minutes into the stanza. Shields got some for himself a few minutes afterwards by parking a low-riding twenty-yard blast into the nets. Already subbing freely, Crow pretty much brought in all he had sitting on the sidelines with a 5-0 lead.
Just after the midway point of the second forty, Norris was again ahead of the defense and, again, was taken down from behind in the box. Crow called on senior Matthew Merkle to line up for the resulting PK. Merkle cashed in on his first varsity score. That 6-0 lead initiated the running clock rule and cemented the Spartans’ road into the sectional title game.
The Blue Devils were able to stop the running clock initiative with six minutes to go. Evan Stapleton bounced a high attempt into the Spartans strings to bring the score to 6-1. Fewer than a minute came off the clock when it started running full bore again, though. Matthew Morris controlled a ball down the right side and found Preston Truax lurking near the nets. Truax tagged the ball into the twine and the six goal rule was to run until the end of the match. Alexander had the 7-1 victory and the path to the sectional final in front of them.
“Gallia Academy was an unusual seven seed with twelve wins, something you don’t often see in a sectional semi-final. We followed the plan we set. We wanted to move their big guys around with our pressure and get them uncomfortable. I love it when we can get all our players time in the game. We had two get their first varsity goals in Matt Merkele and Preston (Truax) and Todd Norris moved into fourth place with his three goals tonight.”
SCORING:
Alex 3 4 7
Gallia 0 1 1
Alex Norris (Fritchley) 1st 36:53 1-0
Alex Norris (Fritchley) 1st 24:28 2-0
Alex Norris (PK) 1st 18:23 3-0
Alex T Schaller (Shields) 2nd 34:00 4-0
Alex Shields 2nd 28:52 5-0
Alex Merkle (PK) 2nd 18:42 6-0
Gallia Stapleton 2nd 06:09 6-1
Alex P Truax (Morris) 2nd 05:40 7-1
