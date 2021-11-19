CIRCLEVILLE — The Alexander Spartans opened the new season with an impressive road victory.
Alexander won at Circleville, 43-37, to start the season 1-0.
It's the second season in a row the Spartans have defeated the Tigers (0-1).
Alexander had three players in double figures. Olivia Ohms led the way with 16 points.
Ohms, a senior, made four 2-point field goals, a pair of 3-pointers and both of her free throw attempts.
The Spartans graduated four of their top six rotation players from last year's 18-6 squad. Ohms is one of the players who will be looked upon to replace some of the production from last year's senior class.
The two players with plenty of experience for Alexander both hit double figures. Kara Meeks and Marlee Grinstead are both entering their fourth seasons in the starting lineup.
Meeks had 12 points on Friday, making four 2-point field goals and all four of her free throw attempts.
Grinstead, a career thousand point scorer, added 11 points. She made two 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and four of her eight free throw tries.
Monica Thompson also scored four points for Alexander.
The game was close throughout. Alexander led 13-11 after one quarter.
The Spartans won the second quarter 14-5 to open up a 27-16 halftime lead. Alexander's advantage stood at 34-27 entering the fourth quarter.
Gabby McConnell led Circleville with 13 points, making three 3-pointers. Faith Yancey and Logan Jones each scored nine points, with Jordan Rhymes adding three points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.